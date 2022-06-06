Our view: Murphy’s attacks on tax credits hurt party more

Ahead of his 2019 push for tax increases from a Legislature controlled by fellow Democrats, Gov. Phil Murphy attacked foes within his party in South Jersey over tax breaks to help reinvigorate Camden.

All tax breaks in New Jersey raise questions of favoritism and even corruption, and all are justified only because officials have made the state the business tax and regulatory pariah of the nation. But Murphy and his task force ignored many equally questionable Economic Development Authority projects in North Jersey. He attacked only those connected to Democratic power broker and businessman George E. Norcross III.

The task force and the EDA stopped the payment of previously awarded incentives to several entities involving Norcross, all of which had contributed to improving Camden, New Jersey’s most depressed city.

Now, three years later, all those tax incentives Murphy used to vilify his foes are being paid out, quietly except in one case where the recipient successfully sued to force payment.

Insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew, whose executive chairman is Norcross, and its two business partners in a $245 million Camden office tower received their first installment of tax breaks in February. Notice of the released disbursement was buried in an Excel spreadsheet on the EDA website.

Holtec International, a global leader in nuclear industry innovation, had qualified for up to $260 million in tax breaks over 10 years for relocating its headquarters to Camden.

That’s the corporation chosen to close and remediate the Oyster Creek nuclear generating station in Lacey Township; awarded $116 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to design and build a small, modular nuclear reactor incapable of overheating; and selected to decommission the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert, Michigan.

Holtec sued when the state withheld tax credits it had earned, and on Dec. 30 a N.J. Superior Court judge ordered the EDA to pay the $26 million annual installment.

Even one of the state’s leading hospitals, Cooper Health System, had its tax credits suspended during Murphy’s political war against South Jersey Democrats because Norcross is chairman of its board. The EDA quietly took another look and started disbursing tax credits to it again last year.

Murphy got whatever leverage he could to increase taxes on New Jersey businesses and residents. And once he was reelected, he was safe from criticism by progressive foes of tax credits.

There’s a degree of financial and image harm to the victims of Murphy’s punishment of political foes. The effort also sends a message to businesses everywhere that, even if they collaborate with New Jersey politicians, they might be capsized when the political winds shift.

The biggest loser, though, seems to be the Democratic Party of New Jersey, which gave Wall Street financier Murphy the gubernatorial nomination after he showered money on its party bosses in the north.

In November’s election, a Republican wave of victories mainly in South Jersey struck a blow against continued one-party rule by Democrats. The GOP gains continued those made in 2019 in the 1st Legislative District, which likewise were aided by Murphy’s attacks on rivals in his party.

Murphy’s term in office will end, but the damage to his party’s fortunes might continue.