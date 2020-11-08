Our view: Murphy risks a decade of hard-won A.C. convention growth

Gov. Phil Murphy has deepened the state’s economic recession and ensured it will last longer by failing to fit pandemic policies to the great variation in COVID hospitalizations and deaths among New Jersey regions.

The Atlantic City area in particular has suffered from Murphy orders suitable for North Jersey’s dense population and crowded mass transit. Despite this area’s ability to keep coronavirus contagion low, restrictions have saddled it with the highest unemployment in the state.

The conventions and trade shows that Atlantic City worked hard for a decade to increase to $1.9 billion a year in value have been decimated. As their high season begins, the area has already lost more than $182 million in business.

Unless Murphy listens to the pleas of fellow Democrats in the Legislature, casino executives, the city mayor and union leaders — and follows the lead of Nevada in resuming its convention business — the fall and winter will add to the unnecessary job losses in this region.

At one time the state saw the opportunity to make conventions and trade shows an important contributor to the success of Atlantic City.