Our view: Murphy blocks harmful aspect of foreclosure reform

New Jersey has an unfortunate history of meddling in housing finance to the long-term disadvantage of everyone.

When the U.S. housing market collapse of 2006 reduced the value of many homes below what was owed on them and many owners struggled in the ensuing severe recession, a national foreclosure crisis followed. Within five years, the rest of the nation had restored their housing markets and reduced foreclosures to pre-crisis levels. But in New Jersey, the courts halted and then slowed foreclosure processing, leaving the hobbled housing market to burden the state economy for years. In 2014, Atlantic County had the highest foreclosure rate of any U.S. metropolitan area, with one in every 230 homes still in some stage of foreclosure.

This debacle prompted the New Jersey Judiciary’s Special Committee on Residential Foreclosures to recommend ways “to ensure a timely foreclosure process while upholding due process rights.” The Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of nine bipartisan reforms to the foreclosure process, including mediation, getting vacant houses to a sheriff’s sale within 60 days of a foreclosure judgment, and disclosing who is responsible for maintaining properties in foreclosure.

Then during the pandemic, this welcome dedication to a functional housing market seemed to waiver. Long after national and state moratoriums on evicting those not paying their rent had expired, New Jersey persisted in requiring landlords to keep providing housing to those who couldn’t or wouldn’t pay for it. Another use by Murphy of his seemingly endless pandemic emergency powers, the extended ban on evictions contributed to the high rents and shortage of housing since.

This makes it especially welcome that Murphy last month blocked a provision of an otherwise worthwhile foreclosure reform that would have damaged the mortgage market.

A bill passed by the Legislature would give homeowners in foreclosure or their next of kin the opportunity to buy the property at a sheriff’s sale with just 3.5% cash down if they agree to live in the home for seven years. Other buyers must put down 20%.

Murphy said he wholeheartedly supported the aim of keeping homes in the family if possible, but conditionally vetoed the bill and returned it to lawmakers to get rid of the limit it set on the sale prices of foreclosed properties at auction.

The bill called for sheriff’s sale bids to be no more than 50% of what’s owed on the mortgage. In his veto message Murphy said that could “force lenders to take large losses on mortgages in default even when the market would enable them to recoup most or all of their investment.”

Michael Affuso of the New Jersey Bankers Association told NJ Advance Media, “The biggest issue when the bill was passed was that it could incentivize fraud and thus disincentive lending in New Jersey. It allowed for 50% debt reductions, which could have incentivized a strategic default, where a next of kin could have acquired the same property for half of what was due.”

It would also have hurt the mortgage market, and made loans costlier and harder to get for homebuyers. We can’t see that a state restriction on the sale price of real estate would even be constitutional.

Credit Murphy for using the liberty of a second and final term in office to preserve functional mortgage and housing markets in the face of opposition from progressive supporters. “We are very disappointed with the governor’s conditional veto of this bill,” said Staci Berger, president of the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey.

The Legislature could make the reform even better by allowing families and holders of delinquent mortgages to convey properties under the bill’s terms before the start of the foreclosure process. That could reduce the foreclosure rate and save families and lenders money in some cases.