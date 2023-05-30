Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For almost 100 years, the East Point Lighthouse marked the mouth of the Maurice River for boats on Delaware Bay. In the 75 or so years since it was decommissioned, the two-story building with a small light tower on top has been preserved as a historic site, one of New Jersey’s 10 lighthouses open to the public.

The condition and location of East Point Lighthouse have presented challenges for half a century. This year there is another concern, that the nonprofit Maurice River Historical Society’s operation of the historic site might end.

In 1993 the society began leasing the lighthouse from the state and managing it. After $2.5 million in state and federal renovations to the building and property, the site reopened to the public in 2017 with a blinking red light installed by the U.S. Coast Guard as a nighttime navigational aid.

The society’s lease expired in 2017 and in 2021 the state issued the society an operating license good through Aug. 11 this year. This month the state Department of Environmental Protection invited public bidding on a new lease, requiring a minimum of 5% of revenue from fees and merchandise.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who helped the society with the operating license, recently said he is “committed to ensuring that a long-term lease agreement comes to fruition between NJDEP and the Maurice River Historical Society.”

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, urged the DEP to fulfill its 2019 promise to address the risks posed by rising bay water less than 100 feet from the lighthouse. “I’m concerned that the DEP hasn’t shown much urgency in developing a long-term plan to protect the historic East Point Lighthouse from future beach erosion,” Testa said.

That year, the DEP spent $460,000 for sand-filled Geotubes to protect 570 feet of the shoreline while it considered solutions such as raising the lighthouse, relocating it or protecting it with stone walls. A longer term solution will cost more than $3 million, maybe much more.

With land subsiding and seas rising, more spending will be needed repeatedly. Getting the funding may have to compete with far larger sums needed to protect people and properties along New Jersey’s 127 mile coastline.

Moving East Pointe Light to higher ground inland seems the most cost-effective approach for the rest of the century. The long marsh road to the site may itself become cost-prohibitive to maintain. Saving it in place may not actually be a long-term option.