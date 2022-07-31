Our view: Motives are unclear for Upper Township officials banning improvements of campground dwellings

A diminished Upper Township Committee late last month enacted limits on what can be done with dwellings in the township’s 11 campgrounds. Mayor Curtis Corson abstained because he owns a campground, and Committeeman Jay Newman did likewise because a relative had been involved in campground dwelling upgrades.

That left a committee of three, which approved additional restrictions on campground customers supposedly to prevent them from living in them year-round.

Historically, people were allowed to live all year by many campgrounds in South Jersey. Since the region has the majority of New Jersey’s private campgrounds, this provided a significant amount of affordable housing and was often a thrifty choice for senior citizens. The residences were mobile homes or what is known as “park model trailers” -- transportable, but meant for long-term or permanent placement on a foundation.

When some families living in campgrounds started sending kids to local schools, municipalities and their taxpaying residents rightfully objected since they weren’t paying New Jersey’s highest in the nation property taxes, which fund public schools. As Upper Township engineer Paul Dietrich said during the debate about its restrictive ordinance, the tax revenue from a campground residence wouldn’t come close to the expense of educating a child.

Municipalities could and often did prevent year-round occupation in their campgrounds. Middle Township, for example, in 1992 denied an operating license to Hideaway Beach Campground and went to court to ensure its owner closed in winter and evicted anyone found living there.

Then the state in 2009 settled the matter for all New Jersey campgrounds, limiting residency at seasonal facilities to six months. Living year-round in Upper Township campgrounds is already illegal. Unless ….

When it became clear that some senior citizens who had long resided in campgrounds would be made homeless by the state law, then-state Sen. Jeff Van Drew convinced the state Department of Community Affairs to grandfather existing park-model trailers at campgrounds in the state -- as long as they complied with municipal ordinances on residency.

So, if the issue is grandfathered trailers and mobile homes in Upper Township campgrounds, the township can simply limit its campgrounds to seasonal use.

Instead, the Township Committee has prohibited certain kinds of maintenance upgrades, in particular putting a better roof over the standard flat roof. Owners say a pitched shingle roof can last 30 years -- twice as long as a flat roof -- add insulation and structural integrity, and extend the life of a mobile home.

Township Solicitor Daniel Reeves made it clear the goal was to reduce the usefulness of the campground residences. “The more habitable these units become, the greater the risk of someone illegally, improperly attempting to use one of these recreational vehicles as a year-round residence,” Reeves said.

But the township already could easily ensure no one ever lives in a campground year-round, if it hasn’t done so already. Instead it reached back to a 1964 ordinance disallowing a pitched roof on a trailer (then surely the actual domicile on wheels rather than a model built to be placed on a foundation), even though its own construction officers had repeatedly OK’d the improvement.

We don’t know the other motivations for Upper Township government to limit campground property upgrades. We can’t readily imagine good reasons, especially since the township also has allowed owners to purchase the properties under their campground dwellings for true condominium ownership of their seasonal homes.

Across America, many campgrounds cater to seasonal owners who elaborately improve their campsite to create an affordable summer home. No doubt this presents issues, but if Upper Township is trying to address them, officials should do so more openly.