Our view: More patience needed on opening of ShopRite in Atlantic City

Residents of Atlantic City have expressed some impatience, verging on worry, that work on building the ShopRite for the city isn’t progressing as expected.

This is understandable since they’ve been without a large, full-service supermarket for much of the past four decades. Many people gave up hope years ago for one of any kind, let alone the ShopRite brand preferred by residents.

The easy-drive customer base for a supermarket is cut in half in Atlantic City by the ocean. Supermarkets are huge-volume, low-margin businesses that need all the potential shoppers they can get.

Thriftway gave the city a try in 1996 and lasted eight years. An IGA supermarket moved into the abandoned location and closed 18 months later. Then in 2012, a smaller grocery with inner-city experience, Save-A-Lot, opened — and is still there in Renaissance Plaza. It holds the modern day record for a grocery in the city.

For the past two years, city food shoppers have watched the ShopRite dream move closer to reality. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority’s financial backing of a supermarket for Atlantic City and the agreement it reached with Village Super Market to build and operate a ShopRite justified confidence it would happen. The groundbreaking at the site in November with Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr. surely made it a certainty.

But in the five months since the shovels of dignitaries went into the ground on Baltic Avenue, not much has happened. Nothing visible anyway.

Perhaps this is a good time to remind the public what journalists have known for centuries — a groundbreaking is a ceremony associated with new construction, usually for public relations or political purposes. For quite a while The Press of Atlantic City banned the typical photo of grinning officials with shovels in hand pretending to start work at a construction site. Now many of us find it a charming anachronism.

But don’t mistake it for the actual start of construction. Tying the groundbreaking to that would deprive it of much of its political usefulness.

The A.C. ShopRite groundbreaking in November took place two weeks after the election, but this supposed start of work on a major improvement to the city was announced two weeks before the vote by Mayor Small — during the debate for the mayoral election.

Small previously had talked about the coming ShopRite groundbreaking during his May 2021 primary campaign, two weeks ahead of that election. He said, “I’m going to let CRDA make the official announcement of when groundbreaking is going to take place,” perhaps so its political use wouldn’t seem obvious. We’re guessing he couldn’t get the campaigning governor ahead of the election, so Small’s announcement himself during his election debate was the best he could do.

Village Super Market actually expects to start work — break ground if you wish — this coming summer. At the ceremony, Murphy said he was told it would take the store about 14 months to open once construction started.

So shopping at the new ShopRite in Atlantic City will begin in the second half of next year barring delays. Patience should come easy to those who thought the governor, mayor and other officials were actually commencing work on the project. They’ve had no choice but to wait decades and with little hope for it to happen. Several more months won’t seem like much.