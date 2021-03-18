Our view: Money-bags Murphy throws spare change to Wildwood Boardwalk

Carl Golden, a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said Murphy’s veto “was immediately seen as another example of executive office retaliation against the party establishment and its hold on the land mass south of Trenton.” Golden said Murphy “appears intent on bringing his opponents to heel in the most effective manner possible — using control over state resources to reward or punish.”

We were shocked that Murphy would undermine the reelection of Andrzejczak and his 1st District Democratic partners in the Assembly by voiding their major effort to update a key to the region’s tourism economy. We expected the governor would find a way to support his party and this obvious infrastructure need.

We were wrong.

Murphy continued to rule out Wildwood Boardwalk funding and sure enough, a couple of months later the Democrats lost all three seats in the 1st District.

Now Murphy has told Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, also a Democrat but perhaps a more cooperative one, that there is $4 million for the Boardwalk in his $44.8 billion state budget plan (10% higher than last year’s record state spending).