Our view: Minimum wage comes to special world of NJ and A.C. governments

The federal government is divided over setting a $15 minimum wage everywhere in America, regardless of the cost of living. The Murphy administration and the Legislature granted that progressive goal in 2019, with increases yearly from $8.85 an hour until reaching $15 in 2024.

The transition makes it easier for businesses to adjust — by raising prices, reducing workforces, automating where possible and such. But governments can simply demand more revenue from residents and businesses, so why should their workers wait for the higher pay like other people?

They didn’t at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which in January agreed to increase the pay of 50 workers at the Atlantic City Special Improvement District to $15 an hour (with more benefits, annual 2% raises for two years and a $450 bonus per worker). The increase was justified, the CRDA said, because their cleanup and appearance work on the city Tourism District is done outside, even when it’s cold or hot.

It took less than a month for Atlantic City Council, which is also under state oversight, to see its workers were being treated like chopped liver. The city has about 139 employees paid less than $15 and pressed to move them up to the new minimum too.

