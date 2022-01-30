Our view: Millville teen prepared and was ready to save a life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John Wallop ran to the bathroom and found the women not breathing and turning purple. He instructed his coworker to call 911 for help and immediately began CPR on the woman.

The woman started breathing … but then stopped again and had no pulse. Wallop, 19, of Millville, said she “died on me” for a couple of minutes, but he kept giving her CPR and she came back to life, breathing again. He got her upright and two women stayed with her until paramedics arrived and took her to the local hospital.

About half of Americans say they know how to perform CPR, but only 11% have the familiarity with its details that comes from current training, according to a new Cleveland Clinic survey. The recommended technique for bystander CPR consists of just chest compressions -- and no breaths -- on an adult. These compressions should be performed rapidly, 100 to 120 beats per minute.

And while most Americans know to call 911 as the first step in responding to a heart attack, only about one-third know that those suffering one should chew an aspirin right away.