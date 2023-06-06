Pete Byron, the mayor of Wildwood, is a convicted felon.

In March, he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud for not reporting more than $40,000 in income to the Internal Revenue Service. For this alone he faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Many people assume that conviction of a federal felony crime while serving the public would be enough to eject a New Jersey politician from office. They’re mistaken. The law enacted by New Jersey politicians says convicted felons can stay in office, keep getting paid and use their public servant benefits as long as their crime didn’t involve or touch on their governmental office.

Byron didn’t use his office to commit tax fraud in 2017 and 2018. But a state grand jury last year charged him with fraudulently getting government worker health coverage for a job that was less than full time. That’s a crime directly involving his office and if he’s convicted, he won’t be able to cling to the Wildwood mayoralty.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Byron was charged with theft by unlawful taking (from the State Health Benefits Program) and with tampering with public records (for his attempts to make it look like he had worked full time). Platkin said getting unwarranted paid health coverage is a breach of the public trust and he pledged, “We will work tirelessly to root out public corruption and restore faith in our institutions.”

The Attorney General’s Office said the state investigation found Byron was never a full-time employee as defined by state law. He did not receive vacation, sick or personal days, and he maintained no regular schedule. Platkin said Byron falsely signed and submitted timesheets to the city indicating he worked full days Monday through Friday. As a result, Wildwood and the state plan paid more than $608,900 in premiums and claims on his behalf from July 2011 through 2021.

Byron has pleaded not guilty to the state grand jury indictment and his attorney has said he will take that case to trial.

The right thing for Byron to do is resign. The federal conviction for fraud should be enough. Even if he escapes conviction on the state fraud charges, he’s still a convicted felony criminal awaiting federal punishment.

Byron has vowed not to resign. He said he’s still deciding whether he will run for reelection this year. Perhaps he thinks there are plenty of people in Wildwood who would vote for someone criminally convicted while in office. Byron is scheduled for sentencing on the federal conviction on Aug. 2. Even New Jersey doesn’t let officials serve from prison.

Byron should resign now, or be pushed out by the people and businesses of Wildwood and its municipal government.

Wildwood is a famous tourism destination and this is the start of the all-important summer vacation season. The city can’t risk the awful publicity of being led by someone freshly convicted on federal criminal charges and facing a state trial on unrelated criminal fraud charges.

Wildwood and Byron are very likely to be in the news this summer and when they are, merciless online commenters will say the beach and boardwalk resort’s new slogan must be “Come to the Wildwoods, where fraud rules!”

And if something goes wrong, as can happen anywhere anytime, the community could get a reputation for supporting and tolerating corruption. Even if nothing else goes wrong, headlines about the Wildwood mayor’s sentencing would cap its summer season.

Byron has shown a strong interest in serving himself, even unlawfully, at the expense of the public. Resigning could show he at least has some concern for Wildwood and its businesses, residents and workers.

Maybe his fellow City Commissioners could put him on leave until his state charges are adjudicated or he goes to prison. That would be worth doing even if it had to be paid leave, but we’ll leave it to them to explain why that would be necessary.

The Jersey Shore looks like it might have its best summer this year. Someone in Wildwood better start thinking about how this looks to potential visitors.