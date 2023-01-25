Our view: Marty Small transforms style of Atlantic City mayoralty too

Atlantic City had a good 2022, thanks to its improved city government, state support and guidance, and the efforts of numerous stakeholders in the area.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. has exceeded expectations in a very challenging leadership role. He has guided the city in making the most of the state’s help, and guided the state toward helping the city where it’s most needed. Perhaps no one has worked harder last year on the Atlantic City reinvention project.

We might have spent an editorial reviewing Mayor Small’s good work and the progress of the city and its government, but he and the city have beaten us to the punch.

Right after Christmas, Small held a press conference to review his administration’s accomplishments in 2022, reviewing what was promised in his State of the City address at the beginning of the year. He and his department heads fulfilled 90% of those promises, he said, and he praised the city for almost two hours.

A long list of accomplishments included a property tax decrease, a revived recreation program, a strengthened police leadership structure, more staff for essential services, and improved communications technology. Given the timing of the press conference, it was no surprise that the big disappointment was the collapse of the plan to bring a ShopRite to the city.

Small said the city had gotten “way more yeses than nos” in its dealings with the state. From what we’ve seen, the state might say the same of its dealings with the city. That’s productive, reassuring and a credit to both.

Then two weeks ago, Mayor Small turned showman to inspire enthusiasm for the work ahead in his 2023 State of the City speech.

That list worthy of a city on a roll included raising Route 40 with federal and state funds to lessen flooding, a probable Boardwalk renovation under a new state program, repaving 28 city streets, redesigning Atlantic Avenue with federal and state funding for much needed safety, and finally moving ahead with development plans for Bader Field.

Those present for Small’s address probably don’t recall much of it, however, because it began with the smoke and pounding music of a pop event and him entering the Caesars Palladium Ballroom in a light-up Transformers robot costume. That’s memorable.

For any who needed the hint, Small raised his arms in triumph in front of a screen that said, “City of Atlantic City, the Transformation Begins.”

Some probably found this rather over the top. Not us. Political leaders should take credit when it’s due. People need help noticing good things. Little steps of progress need a constituency to maintain momentum. Elected leaders need to be reelected to keep working hard and fruitfully.

Mayor Small didn’t put a lot of effort into the stagecraft of his entry. It’s worth watching on YouTube, but it’s only reminiscent of a music video. A former basketball standout, he does make an impressively imposing Transformer.

And that’s a key to understanding this little celebration and the athletic character that Small has brought to the mayor’s job. He works hard and long, with what seems boundless energy, doing his best to move the city forward.

A successful team is sometimes welcomed onto the court with a little tech-and-music fanfare.

That’s Marty Small’s style and it goes with his so far successful approach to leading Atlantic City.