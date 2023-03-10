It’s always open season on all-terrain vehicles, including four-wheelers and off-road motorcycles, and probably has been since these personal motor vehicles became popular. They are illegal and dangerous on streets, usually loud, damaging to the unpaved surfaces they are made for, and difficult for law enforcement to control.

People who drive and ride them love their freedom to move across most terrain with speed and range beyond human power. Those who don’t may wonder why society allows machines with so many problems to be made and sold. As the tech giants have shown the past couple of decades, America plows into profitable inventions with little regard to the harm done.

ATVs have long annoyed rural residents, who are nearly helpless to keep them at bay. The past decade ATVs have intruded more on suburbs and cities, where they’re almost as difficult to police as in the countryside.

Their tendency to take motorized damage into environments far from paved streets has earned them the opposition of nearly all who see the value of nature and wildlife, and who support the conservation of what’s left of both in urbanized New Jersey.

The latest battle on that front is over Gravelly Run at Ocean Heights Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Hamilton Township. This stream flows through sandy and wet forests of the N.J. Natural Lands Trust’s Hamilton Preserve, on its way into the Great Egg Harbor River.

The Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association in January called attention to the damage it said was done by ATVs illegally riding at Gravelly Run, including deep ruts in widening dirt roads and paths.

Fred Akers, an operations manager for the watershed association, said, “There are rules that say you can’t do it, so if you want to break the rules, you need to be caught and punished. Simple as that.” The Great Egg Harbor River Council recently urged the Township Committee to adopt an ordinance authorizing police to confiscate and destroy ATVs being driven illegally within municipal limits. The Pinelands Preservation Alliance and other conservation organizations argued the state is obligated to protect its natural resources from what they consider a destructive hobby.

That ATVs are often operated illegally in many places is undeniable, as is the extensive damage they cause to natural lands. They’re also a serious threat to safety on and along streets when operated there.

Given the case against them, ATV operators had surprisingly strong responses to the charges. One pointed out that they were not the source of lots of discarded trash and illegal dumping, for which heavy machinery has been brought in to clean up. Their foes agreed that point.

In summer, on most every nice weekend people in dozens of cars and trucks crowd into Gravelly Run for swimming parties. Surely they have an impact. For them, the association is considering putting in a parking lot.

ATV riders said the state crackdown has left them with few places where they are allowed to go, other than private land explicitly allowing them. One said that state exclusion of riders from parks and forests shows hostility toward ATV users and privileges one group of residents over another.

New Jersey’s behavior has strongly encouraged that view.

The state promised to dedicate some of its undeveloped land for legal ATV riding. A 2010 law ordered the creation of three off-road ATV parks -- one each in South Jersey, Central Jersey and North Jersey. Money from increased registration fees and tougher penalties for illegal riding was to help fund the parks.

Ten years ago, the first one opened in Woodbine at a 63-acre former gravel pit that has been used as a paint ball course and private motocross track. Strict rules at the Mount Pleasant State Off-Road Vehicle Park discouraged its use, and the next year the state sought a private operator to take it over and then closed the park. The promise of three legal ATV parks was abandoned.

These days, off-road riding is available for a fee at privately owned NJ Field of Dreams in Millville, on the edge of Bevan WMA, and at Ready to Ride, Off-Highway Vehicle Park in Egg Harbor Township, created by the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County.

Creating three large legal ATV riding facilities and cracking down on illegal riding elsewhere was a good plan, but the state is only pursuing the later.

State officials and environmental organizations can hardly expect good compliance with the ATV rules they prefer when they haven’t supported the law giving riders legal parks for their recreation.