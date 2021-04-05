Our view: Many local officials reducing harms from NJ marijuana push

State government’s push to create a taxable marijuana industry is coming to town.

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law legalizing marijuana for pleasure in February, the clock started ticking on when municipalities can limit the trade in high-power pot within their borders.

If municipalities don’t restrict the growing or selling of the drug within 180 days, they will lose the right to do so for five years and they’ll have to accept the marijuana industry. They’ll also have to accept people smoking marijuana in public wherever cigarette smoking and vaping aren’t banned, unless they prohibit it before the deadline.

Marijuana is addictive, especially to those who start using it in their teens, and can have permanent effects on the brain such as impaired attention, memory and learning.

Many municipalities are taking steps to reduce the harms of state government’s taxable marijuana industry worth an estimated billion dollars.

Ocean City already had banned marijuana sales and production, but it and other municipal restrictions were voided by New Jersey legalization. Recently the City Council voted unanimously for a new ban. Other towns, including Upper Township and North Wildwood, are preparing to update their restrictions or enact them for the first time.