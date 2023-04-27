The Press recently began the biggest transformation in our lifetimes, changing from daily home delivery to three printed editions a week brought to subscribers by the U.S. Postal Service.

Ordinarily we avoid talking about ourselves, staying focused on keeping local readers informed, entertained and generally supported in their lives. Now The Press, deeply engaged in South Jersey for more than a century, is a major story in the local news.

Changing to thrice weekly delivery by mail was a business decision. The traditional business model for newspapers quit working when the internet enabled others to take their content and reuse it without paying for it. Since then, news media have sought a new business model that will make local news journalism possible.

Our company believes three print editions and a robust online presentation will work. We editors and reporters believe it might and certainly hope so, but we have no expertise about the business side of newspapers. By a long tradition necessary for editorial integrity, the journalism and business sides of newspapers are kept separate.

The staff of The Press is trying its best to make the transformation to three editions successful, and not only because it has a greater stake in the outcome. Journalists are avid consumers of news too. Our editors and reporters are navigating the transition in ways similar to Press readers.

One unexpected and revealing challenge has been the disruption of the daily routine of our lives by the absence of a printed newspaper to start each day.

Apparently, for many years the daily newspaper has been helping launch us into our days -- getting our minds activated and engaged while we drink our coffee, confirming the day of the week and approaching events, and affirming where we are in the bustling community and world around us.

For some people, mailed newspapers arrive in the afternoon. That’s also true now for The Wall Street Journal and The Philadelphia Inquirer, which also have abandoned home delivery in this area in favor of using the U.S. mail.

We’re finding that where The Press arrives in the afternoon, we can still begin our days with it if we adjust our routines. When the mail arrives, we set the newspapers aside to read them the next morning. The mental time shift while reading -- it’s always a day later than that prior day’s newspaper would have you think -- requires some getting used to, but we’re confident that will become second nature soon.

In a hurry for the news or sports? Our constantly updated website, PressofAC.com, is available always at one’s fingertips by smartphone or computer for those who have them.

Press readers and Press staff share another perspective on the publication transition. For both, the first task is to make it work reliably, then to make the most of its possibilities.

The editors and reporters are making the adjustments needed in their work routines. With the help of the newspaper’s printer and Postal Service partners, deliveries Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday already have become routine and reliable. Subscribers are reintegrating the newspapers into their daily lives, adjusting when they read news stories and features, do puzzles, enjoy comics, consider a new recipe and many other favorite uses.

As of today we’ve made another significant change, ceasing publication of the tabloids At The Shore, Atlantic City Weekly and The Current of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. Their resources now support The Press and we are exploring ways to incorporate their most valuable features into our three print editions and online.

These changes create challenges, but also should create opportunities. The new format and schedules will permit different approaches to journalism as we continue and add to our service to the people of South Jersey.

Many times in life we’ve seen a change coming that in varying degrees we’ve dreaded. Maybe that’s a prudent habit or even an instinct for people. Almost as many times we’ve noticed afterward that the change wasn’t as bad as expected, that it actually included some advantages, and sometimes had meaningful improvements that we didn’t anticipate.

The bigger the change, the harder it is to predict its ultimate value. If The Press transition enables local newspaper journalism to continue despite the nationwide decline of newspapers, that will be of great value to South Jersey.