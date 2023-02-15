A pension plan for part-time lifeguards seems excessive today, when few employees not on the government payroll get a pension for their year-round work. Perhaps it made more sense, though, in the 1920s when the state required them in oceanfront cities and in 1936 when that law was revised. Promising a pension encouraged experienced guards to return to the summer work and helped develop the robust beach patrols needed to keep ocean bathers safe.

Several years ago, some state leaders and media outlets learned of lifeguard pensions and deplored their existence in Atlantic City. A North Jersey newspaper called them a "symbol of extravagance and mismanagement in the near-broke resort town."

The city, of course, was required by state law to provide lifeguard pensions, though perhaps could have and should have done so less generously. The $1 million a year Atlantic City pays out in such pensions was indeed no longer affordable. The pension reportedly is worth as much as $60,000 a year for a small percentage of former guards along the Jersey Shore.

Even so, the attacks were cheap shots considering the Legislature and successive governors had failed to address the issue. Atlantic City Council had urged state lawmakers to allow municipalities to end lifeguard pensions to reduce the burden on their taxpayers. A year before that, Ocean City petitioned the state to abolish lifeguard pensions -- a request that fell on deaf ears, an Ocean City official said.

A bill proposed in 2015 by then-Senate President Stephen Sweeney -- a critic of the pensions -- would have allowed the 10 municipalities required to provide lifeguard pensions to stop adding new beneficiaries or cancel the retirement program (after distributing already accrued pension funds). We urged passage and enactment of the bill, but it went nowhere and criticism of lifeguard pensions disappeared.

The state Department of Community Affairs suspended pensions for Atlantic City lifeguards in 2017 as part of the state effort to stabilize the city’s finances.

The issue resurfaced in November when an audit by the Office of the State Comptroller found a $4.5 million shortfall in Brigantine’s lifeguard pension funding. It recommended increasing the city’s annual contribution to $358,000.

Since guarding beaches in summer and teaching school for 180 days a year work nicely for many, perhaps an historic reason for lifeguard pensions was to support workers then providing essential public services for relatively low pay and benefits. Now many teachers are paid at an annual rate north of $100,000 and receive generous pensions and benefits, so an argument those patrolling beaches in the summer need another pension looks weak.

The lifeguard season also matches up well with students, and for most of them the pensions are simply unfair. They are compelled to contribute to the pension program while lifeguarding during their student years, knowing that their future full-time employment will mean they’ll never be on the beach patrol long enough to qualify for a pension benefit.

The Legislature must end that unfairness and return to all municipalities the option of whether to pay lifeguards a pension and, if so, how much. Paying guards more would better assure adequate staffing than a pension most can never collect. In the absence of a case by New Jersey political leaders why pensions should be lavished on all these part-time workers, the charge of “extravagance and mismanagement” looks justified.