Our view: Lower Township and Inspira continue EMS shift to hospitals

We have mixed feelings about this summer’s end of the Lower Township Rescue Squad, which required its replacement by one of the region’s major health services providers.
Volunteer service to the community is one of the great strengths of American life, but this sort of change has become inevitable. Township EMS volunteers cited many of the familiar reasons for the squad’s decline -- the hours of training needed and the time commitment of volunteering, which can conflict with employment and family time. Becoming a certified EMT involves 260 hours of classroom instruction, and the courses can cost $1,800, according to the Bergen Record.
The pandemic presented new and added troubles. Squads get paid by insurers when they take clients to hospitals, but faced with COVID-19, many didn’t want to risk possible exposure at hospitals. Training for new volunteers became difficult to impossible due to pandemic shutdowns. And since EMS work by definition puts volunteers in contact with those needing medical care, they are at increased risk for coronavirus infection.
Ambulance services were under increasing pressure and closing in record numbers right before the pandemic, according to NBC News. Some states provided funding, but only 11 states including Pennsylvania and Delaware consider local emergency medical services “essential” by law, as they do for fire and police. Not New Jersey.
In municipalities throughout New Jersey, hospitals and their parent health systems have filled the voids as volunteer squads declined, ensuring aid arrives quickly when needed.
Nonprofit Inspire Health, of Vineland, answered Lower Township’s call for emergency medical services. The health system already provides ambulance services in Linwood, Northfield, Fairfield Township, Maurice River Township and Downe Township.
There’s much good news in this. Inspira already has hired nearly all of the volunteers from the former rescue squad, who are already fully familiar with Lower Township and its residents. And they’re getting better pay and benefits. Most of the revenue for the service will come from ambulance trips, so the township will pay a modest $35,000 a year.
One of the societal changes that has made volunteer EMS challenging is the greatly increased professionalism of its practitioners. That requires more training, more time and money spent, and can be a hardship for many would-be volunteers.
Society benefits, though, from that professionalism. And in today’s exceedingly complicated provision and funding of health services, it may require the expertise of hospitals and large health systems to ensure EMS is both professional and solidly funded.
