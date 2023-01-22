Our view: Look into Atlantic City Housing Authority, ahead for Stanley Holmes

Stanley Holmes Village, a 1930s era rental project of the Atlantic City Housing Authority, hasn’t had a new crisis for a month. That’s quite an accomplishment in view of the prior two months.

In October, the trash was piling up at the project and after many complaints, Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared that the housing authority’s failure to provide basic services there created an emergency. That allowed the city to pick up the trash and temporarily provide that service.

The A.C. Housing Authority, it turned out, has been ordered by its federal master, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to not spend any money without HUD’s approval.

For much of November, many residents were without heat and hot water because two of the three boilers that serve the 420-unit complex were broken. Stanley Holmes requires two boilers, the third a prudent backstop for maintenance and repairs especially in winter. Residents said the boilers had regularly broken down the past several years.

The boilers were repaired and the city inspected all of the units it could access, confirming heat and hot water were restored. City inspectors also found a host of other problems: vermin, nonworking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, malfunctioning appliances, and mold.

South Jersey Legal Services sued the authority on behalf of some residents, and the authority’s board voted to refund the rent for November to Stanley Holmes residents to compensate for their troubles.

But by mid-December two boilers again were broken, a dangerous emergency at the start of winter. While the authority scrambled to get them fixed, a Superior Court judge ordered daily inspections to ensure the heating systems were working. He also ordered the authority to provide legal services with information on inspections, assessments and work performed on gas lines.

A month without another emergency is an improvement, but no reason to become complaisant. All should be grateful that nearing a month into winter, the temperatures have been relatively mild.

Conditions could have been much worse, and they likely will become much worse. Seldom does South Jersey get through the second half of January and all of February without a challenging cold snap or two. Freeze the pipes in Stanley Holmes and the crisis goes to another level. Needless to say, all three boilers must work and provide the necessary safety margin.

In hindsight, renovating or rebuilding Stanley Holmes should have been done before this. The A.C. Housing Authority is finally addressing its neglected properties, but Buzby Village -- a 126-unit complex built in 1953 -- is going first. Work was scheduled to begin on much older Stanley Holmes this year. That’s become essential now.

Let’s not forget the worrisome question at the start of this fiasco. Something about the Atlantic City Housing Authority’s finances prompted HUD to halt any spending that doesn’t get its prior approval. HUD won’t say what’s wrong and the housing authority won’t talk about it. HUD inspected Stanley Holmes in August and gave it a passing grade. The authority and HUD are failing their essential accountability as public agencies, and strengthening arguments that government shouldn’t directly provide housing.

Atlantic City government is ultimately responsible for its quasi-independent authority. The city should find out what’s wrong and see that it’s fixed before the authority’s failures harm the resort’s improving reputation.