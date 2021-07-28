Our view: Long bipartisan effort expands services for veterans, capped by new Northfield clinic

Improvement in care for South Jersey veterans has become one of our favorite categories of good news. The announcement recently of a new and expanded Atlantic County veterans clinic in Northfield caps five years of a steady stream of such good news.
It used to be quite the opposite -- stories and complaints from the region’s many veterans about the difficulties and harms from having to travel to Wilmington, Delaware, or Philadelphia for care, often by bus.
An analysis by The Press of Atlantic City and the Associated Press that found veterans using the clinic in Vineland were twice as likely as those using other Veterans Affairs facilities in New Jersey to wait more than a month for care.
In response to the increasing despair of veterans and the intransigence of the Veterans Health Administration, a bipartisan drive for improved care was begun in 2016 by Rep. Frank LoBiondo with help from U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker. The work by them and numerous South Jersey officials has yielded many improvements.
The first was an upgraded veterans clinic in Vineland. Nearly doubled in size, it brought services such as hearing and vision that had required traveling out of state.
Then the VA admitted it had issues at its Northfield clinic, where a frustrated veteran took his own life. There it added four behavioral health and six medical staffers, as well as an on-site clinic manager.
By the following year, the VA had developed partnerships with Cape Regional Medical Center, Shore Medical Center, Inspira Health Network and AtlantiCare to make more procedures available through the Veterans Choice Program. Next were added a veterans wing to Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and similar facilities at Eastern Pines Convalescent Center in Atlantic City.
To provide Mental Health First Aid courses to veterans, their families and caregivers, the New Jersey Hospital Association trained seven teams, each containing a mental health professional and a veteran. And the Wilmington VA Medical Center contracted to give South Jersey veterans increased access to specialty palliative, hospice, dementia and respite care through several long-term-care facilities in the region.
In December, after being delayed by the pandemic, a new, bigger outpatient clinic for veterans opened in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. It replaced one in a double-wide trailer at the U.S. Coast Guard base.
This month Veterans Affairs officials and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who has taken up the cause from LoBiondo, announced that in summer 2023 a new Atlantic County clinic will be added, three times the size of the nearby one in Northfield. Its care offerings will include radiology, primary care, women’s health, optometry, specialty care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and home-based primary and community care.
Marco Polo Smigliani, chairman of the South Jersey Veterans Consortium that has worked with officials and the VA, expressed veterans’ elation over the new clinic with words that apply to all of the fruits of so much collaborative work: “This will help thousands of families for years to come.”
Five years of very good news indeed.
