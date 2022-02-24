Our view: Let use, support decide future of A.C. Skate Zone

In a couple of weeks, the operator of the Atlantic City Skate Zone ice rink at Bader Field will leave. That’s five weeks before Black Bear Sports Group’s agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority ends on April 14.

The departure of the operator, which manages 30 rinks nationwide, reflects the lack of a much-needed plan to repair and maintain the facility. The need for that has been obvious for at least two years.

The office of Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at the end of last month that it “temporarily” will keep the Skate Zone open as an ice-skating rink through April 2023. It also said it would “work on identifying the best possible long-term use for this facility.”

That sounds like the city, which leases the Skate Zone land to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, is strongly leaning toward closing the ice rink. The city happens to be pursuing a multi-billion-dollar proposal for auto-sports-related housing on the bulk of Bader Field.

Since the Skate Zone opened in 1999, it has gotten substantial use from hockey leagues, ice skating clubs, a city youth program and as a public ice rink. If the rink closed, these users might have to drive to rinks in Pennsauken or Voorhees for their ice time. A meeting last month on the fate of the facility drew nearly 75 parents. Among users are the Stockton University Hockey Club and the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, one of the nation’s oldest.

Dozens of city kids skate there under the auspices of the Art Dorrington Ice Hockey Foundation, which advances opportunities for them on the ice and in the classroom. The foundation was started by the late Art Dorrington, the first black hockey play to sign a National Hockey League contract.

A statement from the CRDA on the ice rink continued its tepid at best support: “The CRDA remains steadfast in its commitment to the residents of Atlantic City and will continue to partner with the city as it considers the future use of the building/site -- consistent with CRDA’s mission.” Two years ago, the authority’s then-executive director said he didn’t think the improvements the building needed were worth CRDA funding.

An ice rink is a bit of a stretch for the CRDA’s stated mission of economic and community development. But it does draw skaters and hockey players from the region and provides recreation for youths in a city with too few such opportunities.

The first question to answer about the Skate Zone is whether it gets enough use to justify the cost of providing a regional ice skating facility. The answer seems to be yes, but a solid answer is required for planning its future.

As we suggested a couple of years ago, since many Skate Zone users are from outside Atlantic City, even outside Atlantic County, the facility’s support should be as broad as its user base. This should include a mix of user fees and contributions by local governments that wish to make the ice rink available to their residents on a discounted basis. The ice rink’s costs are modest enough -- current repairs have been estimated at $300,000 – so spreading them out should make everyone’s share easy to bear.

Perhaps the plan to put lots of housing, with an auto speed track for residents and guests, and some commercial space on Bader might make repurposing the Skate Zone property desirable. In that case, this would be a good time to relocate the region’s ice rink to a new facility elsewhere.

As state, city and regional officials consider such questions and plans in the year ahead, they must remember the need to keep the public and ice-rink stakeholders informed of the developments. That’s the best way to build and sustain support for whatever plans there are for Bader Field.