A recent Stockton University poll confirmed what had been strongly suggested by events of the past year or so: Two-thirds of New Jersey parents want more say over what their children are taught in school.

Parents in many school districts have sprung into action in response to state orders to start instructing grade school students in such politically divisive and personal issues as sexual identity and gender diversity. A few months into the pandemic, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy quietly ordered schools to instruct kindergarten through 12 students in chosen views about gender and sexual orientation.

What children are being taught was the top concern of New Jersey adults responding to the survey by the Stockton Polling Institute. While about two-thirds of them said the subjects of racism and sex education were important, only a third said the same of teaching about gender identity and gender issues. And a fifth of parents said gender and sexual identity issues should never be taught at any level of school, according to the poll.

“The poll shows many in the Garden State still have qualms over teaching about sexual identity and gender norms, especially in the earlier grades,” said John Froonjian, director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

Other adult concerns the poll highlighted included bullying, media literacy and falling behind in core subjects -- a widespread result of misguided school closures in the pandemic.

The Murphy administration’s push to politicize the public school curriculum also made the state the first in the nation to require climate change instruction in grades K-to-12. That too was delayed by pandemic school closings and might have raised suspicions if more widely publicized. Presumably the changing climate and the human contribution to the change already were being taught in science, which is structured to resist bias and unsupportable assumptions.

Soon after the Stockton poll showed that parents want more input on what their children are taught, the Murphy administration was quietly pushing to spread climate instruction to other subjects. The State Board of Education proposed incorporating climate change and environmental justice into math and English classes, and planned hearings that would have minimal public input.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said the board opened registration in March for the hearings this week and last -- but withheld announcing the hearings until the start of Easter weekend and then closed registration the day after Easter!

Testa said it was “another failure by the State Board of Education to be open and transparent with parents and concerned citizens.”

Like a bad corporation that abuses customers unless they opt out of being victimized, Murphy and the school board have allowed parents to pull their children out of gender classes, and given local schools some leeway in how they’ll follow the state-ordered curriculum. This attempt to defuse opposition is practically an admission that politicizing the classroom is wrong. And it suggests that if indoctrination is merely the default and not a mandate, it’s somehow OK.

It’s not OK. The public and New Jersey’s parents especially should be allowed to reject the use of schools to advance contentious political views.

Many parents have been urging local boards to resist politicized instruction in their schools and to focus on the neglected core subjects, and more may wish to join them. While they’re there, parents might look into whether the schools identify and remove incompetent teachers, whether they spend too much money on administration instead of teaching, and whether they have formal policies requiring teachers to leave their passionate political views at the door.

Ultimately, however, this only minimizes local harm and won’t right the wrong. Murphy and his biggest supporter, the teachers union, have gained much together and won’t change now. The citizens of New Jersey will have to find leaders who will put the interests of students and parents first if they want to regain confidence in schools.