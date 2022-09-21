Our view: Lessons for all in Cape May losing meeting videos

Nothing is easier to lose than a digital file. Almost anything you do or don’t do can result in such a loss. The mere passage of time is sufficient in many cases. We have many files we’ve carefully saved, some of them large and important, on large and small floppy disks, hard-drive cartridges and such. The technology to access these is long gone, and if the data is still accessible it would take a forensic effort to recover, only appropriate when its value is great and certain.

Many other files are in formats no longer used. The cost and effort of conversion seldom is worth it. Then there is a great range of accidents possible -- magnetic exposure, moisture, disks sat upon, an errant keystroke, bungled backups.

Cape May city government recently found a familiar path to losing the video recordings of its council meetings covering eight years -- the inexorable march of the technology business. Its meeting videos were on Livestream, which was acquired by Vimeo in 2017.

The city didn’t pay its Vimeo bill and didn’t heed Vimeo’s warning that its files would be deleted. A city official said communication from Vimeo was to a single email address of a former employee. That might even be true, since the ease of online communication encourages risky actions of all kinds.

Surely everyone with a smartphone or computer has lost data and regretted. Such universality confers a strong suggestion of blamelessness when it happens.

We wonder, though, whether Cape May’s more important mistake wasn’t saving the video recordings of its City Council meetings for too long in the first place.

Municipalities aren’t required to make video records of their meetings at all as far as we know. Cape May’s city clerk, Erin Burke, said that when they make such recordings, they’re not required to keep them for more than 90 days.

Detailed minutes of each meeting are required, and once those minutes have been approved by the governing body and adopted, that’s the official record. None other is required.

We’re unconvinced that the vast majority of meeting videos have significant value beyond what’s in the minutes.

One resident suggested that the meetings contained “a lot of history.” Any history that included more than fleeting references to the actions of a local governing body would be ponderous, off-putting and unrewarding. How much history could there possibly be in the video recordings that isn’t in the official minutes of the meetings?

Burke called the recordings “an asset that people utilized.” We wonder for what.

The digital electronic age has made it easy, almost unavoidable, for an ordinary person to amass very large quantities of photos, documents, videos and more. Back in 2015, people were already taking a trillion photos a year. Looking at the accumulated multitrillions would require giving up all else in life.

Humans are creating and saving data at dumbfounding and ever increasing rates, currently about 100 zettabytes a year. The rabbit hole of inconceivable numbers begins with terabytes, with one of those the size of a typical desktop hard drive that holds up to 6.5 million document pages. Save 1,000 terabytes worth of photos and video and you’ve got a petabyte. A thousand people do that and they’ll have an exabyte (and other issues). A zettabyte is a thousand of those.

Tech companies will gladly take Cape May government’s money to store its ever-expanding videos of itself.

We suggest instead that local governments start deleting their routine and redundant video records themselves in a deliberate way. Maybe keep annual reorganization meetings if having each official on tape is desired. Or let the clerk decide if a recording is worth keeping due to high public interest or possible use as evidence.

Preserving and conserving are good, but too much makes the world more sclerotic. The future will require adaptability and resilience, not just all the stuff we’ve accumulated.