Our view: Lending tools is different among municipalities

Upper Township Committeeman Curtis Corson quickly got to the essentials of the road grader request. The township would get nothing from it, and it would lose workers for a while even as it is short of manpower itself. Committeeman John Coggins wondered why the agreement didn’t cover the cost of the equipment (such as fuel and hours in use).

The plan’s reversal surprised Mayor Ken Whildin of Maurice River, who said he thought of it as a shared services agreement meant to save money. But only his township and residents would save money. He suggested, “We could offer them something in the future,” which is closer to the right sentiment.

Coggins at one point thought the arrangement might work if Maurice River paid an hourly cost for using the equipment. Indeed, it might be cheaper for Maurice River Township to pay fairly for Upper to do its road grading than to rent or buy a road grader and do the work itself.

Instead, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo arranged a still one-sided agreement. Upper will lend its road grader at no cost. Maurice River will pay for Upper workers to train those in Maurice River to operate the road grader. Palombo said the township has borrowed equipment without paying for it from other municipalities (but not Maurice River).