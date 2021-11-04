Our view: Lending tools is different among municipalities

Upper Township officials recently found themselves in a place familiar to many a homeowner. Another municipality in the area wanted to borrow the township’s road grader to smooth a stretch of dirt road.
Apparently Upper officials led those in Maurice River Township to believe that, sure, they could borrow the road grader, as long as it was operated by Upper employees and Maurice River covered their pay for the job. Then the Upper Township Council unanimously rejected lending its road grader and operators to Maurice River.
It’s not a good look to seem to agree to help out a fellow municipality and then deny that help. But in fairness, that’s the way a municipality works -- many things aren’t certain until they have the approval of the local governing body.
Even though the episode might remind some homeowners of the time a neighbor wanted to borrow the chainsaw, individuals and municipalities are quite different and should adhere to principles and policies suitable to them.
For starters, banish any thought that the compassion and neighborly attitude that might cause a homeowner to lend a tool should sway officials deciding whether to provide nonemergency aid. Municipal officials are challenged enough to provide effective and fair management of the town’s work and resources. Leaving nonemergency mutual aid to their personal discretion won’t result in a fair or proper shared services system.
Upper Township Committeeman Curtis Corson quickly got to the essentials of the road grader request. The township would get nothing from it, and it would lose workers for a while even as it is short of manpower itself. Committeeman John Coggins wondered why the agreement didn’t cover the cost of the equipment (such as fuel and hours in use).
The plan’s reversal surprised Mayor Ken Whildin of Maurice River, who said he thought of it as a shared services agreement meant to save money. But only his township and residents would save money. He suggested, “We could offer them something in the future,” which is closer to the right sentiment.
Coggins at one point thought the arrangement might work if Maurice River paid an hourly cost for using the equipment. Indeed, it might be cheaper for Maurice River Township to pay fairly for Upper to do its road grading than to rent or buy a road grader and do the work itself.
Instead, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo arranged a still one-sided agreement. Upper will lend its road grader at no cost. Maurice River will pay for Upper workers to train those in Maurice River to operate the road grader. Palombo said the township has borrowed equipment without paying for it from other municipalities (but not Maurice River).
The road grader case does suggest that local governments could save money on seldom-used equipment through shared services -- but by creating a resource to make such equipment available to all municipalities at a fair and discounted price. A countywide equipment yard might have many expensive pieces that towns don’t often use, but when they need them there’s no reasonable alternative. Municipalities could rent from various countywide equipment yards, helping keep the discount market robust and honest.
