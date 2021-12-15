Our view: League of Municipalities moves ahead in A.C.

This year’s conference of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities was a 100% improvement over 2020. In the fall of last year, as the novel coronavirus was in the second of what turned out to be repeated waves, the league sort of gathered online instead of in Atlantic City. We’ll bet that’s the first time in the hundred-plus-years of league conferences that has happened.
Since the three-day conference generates 8,400 room bookings and $10 million in spending, its presence in person last month was a big deal for the resort city — starved of much convention activity due to the pandemic. Attendees had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, made easier by rapid testing available in the main lobby.
The gathering of municipal officials from throughout New Jersey each year draws state leaders, who typically talk about current hot topics and priorities. In 2019, they discussed combating the opioid crisis and eliminating lead in drinking water. The year before, Gov. Phil Murphy talked about new state efforts to partner with and reinvigorate Atlantic City. Former governors and academics at the conference gave Murphy mediocre grades on his first year in office.
This year, the Republican surge in November’s election was foremost for the leaders of both parties.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said, “I think we have gotten the message loud and clear from voters that we need to make sure we hear. I think affordability is clearly one of the things that will be at the top of the discussion.”
Senate President Stephen Sweeney, upset by a Republican newcomer in what he called “a red wave,” didn’t speak at the conference. Instead, state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said he thinks residents are willing to pay a premium to live in the state, but they want their tax dollars to be used efficiently. “I think the electorate told us that affordability and also efficiency of government” are “things we need to be mindful of.”
That’s good. If elected representatives at all levels would always strive for efficient and effective government, surely it would be affordable.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, urged lawmakers to hold hearings on the state’s COVID-19 response to get public input on matters such as vaccination and mask requirements. He faulted the Murphy administration for discussing its actions only among its own members.
Murphy didn’t address the conference, but the Associated Press said he “acknowledged voters were hurting, though he also showed no inclination to scale back the progressive policies he's pursued in his first term.”
Municipal officials took advantage of meeting in person to share ideas about better approaches to leading and managing towns and cities. They also got to see first-hand the latest in products and services for local government use, including emergency vehicles, garbage trucks and construction equipment.
It’s good to see the league and its members moving ahead by adapting to COVID and taking it in stride, and at least most political leaders acknowledging the will of the public that was expressed a couple of weeks earlier in the voting booth.
