Our view: Lead pipe fix for NJ nearer as Newark finishes

Two years ago, New Jersey’s largest city, Newark, was scrambling to address a serious threat to the safety of its drinking water. More than 20,000 water service lines in the city were made with lead, which is toxic when above levels allowed by regulation.
The National Resources Defense Council had sued the city the year before, alleging officials didn’t adequately monitor lead levels and played down the threat to residents.
Fixing the lead pipes was expected to take up to a decade. Residents were given water filters and told to use bottled water, as governments lined up funding and arranged for the replacement of service lines.
Now the lawsuit has been settled, the work is almost done several years early, and Newark is something of a model for how to tackle the big utility project facing the rest of the state and the nation.
There have also been important developments in the issues of risky pipes and drinking water quality while Newark has been getting the lead out.
In July, the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring water systems in New Jersey to inventory how many potentially harmful lead pipes they have. That’s a good idea that we had urged a couple of years prior. Lead service pipes can leach the toxic metal into drinking water if the water isn’t properly treated.
The law also requires that all lead and galvanized metal pipes be replaced within a decade. That’s a worthwhile goal but a costly one -- more than $2 billion statewide. There are an estimated 300,000 to 850,000 such service pipes statewide, mostly in cities in the northeast and southwest sections of the state but also in such affluent towns as Margate and Stone Harbor.
A key question on the issue has been how the work would be paid for. Government paid for it to be done in Newark. The recently passed $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill is starting to provide an answer nationwide.
That bill as passed includes $15 billion for the replacement of lead pipes, down from a more realistic $45 billion in the original bill. New Jersey’s expected share of that will be a fraction of the $2 billion needed for the work throughout the state, leaving still open the question of who pays and when.
Last month, Murphy and the Legislature tightened the standards under the Water Quality Accountability Act of 2017, and put the Department of Environmental Protection in charge of enforcing them. That will require all state water utilities to provide detailed information on water system upgrades and maintenance, and allow the DEP to show the status of their work on its website.
That will improve transparency of the complex process of eliminating potentially hazardous water service lines in New Jersey.
