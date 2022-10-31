Our view: Law enforcers counter shoplifting wave in Atlantic City

One of the first goals of the Atlantic City Clean and Safe Committee, a group of law enforcers, local officials and store owners, was to turn back the wave of shoplifting in the city. That wave started and grew from some lenient and liberal provisions of otherwise welcome bail reform, and the pausing of some law enforcement and court functions during the COVID pandemic.

Once judges were ordered to release and keep releasing lawbreakers who pose no apparent violent threat to the public, some of those committing property crimes were assured that they would face minimal enforcement. One repeat offender in Atlantic City who was charged 120 times was nonetheless free to steal again.

The committee’s practical and cooperative approach led to the implementation of strategies that are making a difference now, in the absence of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature fixing the inadvertent encouragement to lawbreaking they had created.

This produced concrete results this month with charges against four men for receiving stolen property from a shoplifting ring targeting stores in Tanger Outlets The Walk and others.

The Walk in particular had been troubled by emboldened thieves, who repeatedly stuff goods inside their clothes and flee or even smash expensive store windows to grab items and run.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds led the new At Risk Initiative to crack down on repeat shoplifters and other lawbreakers. It soon identified 43 repeat offenders, most with a history of time in jail or substance abuse. Reynolds said addicted shoplifters sell the expensive stolen goods to a criminal network for pennies on the dollar, in order to buy drugs.

City police took enforcement an encouraging step further, to buyers of the stolen goods. They found and recently charged four local men, one the owner of a small business in Atlantic City, two employees of other businesses there, and the fourth a former employee of a fourth city business.

Police said people at these businesses sometimes were purchasing stolen items minutes after a shoplifting theft from stores at The Walk. Police Chief James Sarkos vowed, “The Atlantic City Police Department will aggressively target any individual or establishment found to be buying stolen merchandise.”

The charges for fencing the stolen goods follow hearings in August for nine defendants charged with repeat shoplifting and other offenses in Atlantic City. They were given the chance to accept substance abuse and/or mental health treatment instead of criminal prosecution and possible imprisonment, and five did.

Atlantic City, of course, isn’t the only place in New Jersey suffering from shoplifting enabled by poorly thought out state reforms. In March, police in Brick Township, Ocean County, charged four with shoplifting at a Target. Then the suspects were found to possess stolen goods worth thousands of dollars from other Target locations, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx and DSW in the tristate area.

Shoplifting and other low-level property crimes victimize not only the stores, but the whole of society. Public order depends on a functioning business community and the vast majority of citizens abiding by the law. Crime doesn’t have to be violent to damage civilization.

Unfortunately, the errors of bail reform and the reluctance of the state’s leadership to fix them are also enabling crimes with guns. This year New Jersey legislative leaders decided against holding for trial defendants who had committed crimes while armed -- even though hundreds of armed criminals who have been released have been arrested again for serious crimes.

Turning back the wave of property crimes in Atlantic City will do much to move toward the priority of visitors and residents alike to make the city clean and safe. A change of leadership in Trenton may be needed to fully address this segment of crime in the city and statewide.