Our view: Keep open mind on next chapter in A.C. supermarket story

No deal.

There was a lot of disappointment but little surprise last week when the agreement to develop a ShopRite supermarket in Atlantic City fell through.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Village Super Market, the publicly traded owner of many ShopRites, could not agree on how much aid the state would provide for the project. The CRDA said it was suspending negotiations that had gone on for a year, but Gov. Phil Murphy said the arrangement was terminated. He called abandoning the ShopRite effort “a difficult but responsible decision informed by careful consideration of economic obstacles.”

State officials said they plan to request new proposals in January for operating a full-service supermarket in the city.

City officials remained hopeful, even optimistic, that state incentives would eventually succeed. The negotiations may give other supermarket operators an idea of what support might be available and where the state might draw the line.

Last year the CRDA approved spending $18.7 million to build the supermarket and leasing it to Village Super Market for $1 a year. As negotiations on a contract continued, sources familiar with them said the company had asked for a $500,000-a-year subsidy from the CRDA to cover potential losses.

ShopRite, a cooperative of independently owned supermarkets, is a grocery powerhouse in six states from Connecticut to Delaware, known for large stores with low prices on a wide range of quality foods. When we last looked at the grocery industry in the region, the volume of business at the ShopRites was by far the largest.

The grocery industry is very competitive and surely other companies will consider trying a store in Atlantic City, especially now that they have an idea of what the terms from the state might be. The history of supermarkets in the city suggests a new deal might be hard to reach too, as the plan for a ShopRite is the latest in a series of grocery failures there.

Atlantic City lacked a supermarket for more than two decades until Thriftway gave it a try in 1996, anchoring Renaissance Plaza. It lasted eight years.

An IGA supermarket then moved into the location, backed by a Bridgeton family business. That closed 18 months later. The mayor at the time said issues for the store included massive shoplifting and employee problems, adding it didn’t help to have a liquor store next door.

Shoplifting remains a serious challenge for retailers in the city, and the liquor store is still there.

The city has had one significant grocery success the past decade. The Save A Lot discount grocer that opened in Renaissance Plaza in 2012 continues to offer shoppers an assortment of fresh, canned and frozen foods and household items.

The store is one of about 900 independently owned and operated nationwide in the Save A Lot Food Stores discount supermarket chain. There are about 30 Save A Lot stores in the Delaware Valley.

The chain has substantial experience selling groceries in the challenging urban retail landscape, including in Trenton, Newark and Bridgeton. There are many Save A Lots in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. When the Atlantic City store opened, reporters noted that it was protected two armed security officers.

Last year Shawn Rinnier became president of company operating the Save A Lot stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including the Atlantic City store. Within a couple of months he increased the amount and variety of fruits and vegetables sold there.

Rinnier said he planned to bring in more national brands, update the store’s interior and improve the food selection. He hoped ongoing improvements might change Atlantic City’s impression of Save A Lot.

Perhaps a proposal to upgrade the existing Save A Lot would be a cost-effective option for increasing healthy food choices for city residents. The store already has demonstrated that it can succeed in Atlantic City.

We hope the CRDA gets good proposals for a new supermarket in the city. After the failure to get a ShopRite, which residents often said was their dream local grocer, the authority might be tempted to reach for another brand that wouldn’t fit the local retail market without large and ongoing public funding.

What the city and its residents need is a viable and sustainable improvement in food-shopping options. Getting there may require accepting that the perfect can be the enemy of the good.