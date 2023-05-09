The water and wastewater systems serving New Jersey residents and businesses need major improvements.

Pipes and treatment plants need neglected maintenance, upgrades or outright replacement. These are capital-intensive projects often beyond the operating expenses and return on investment covered by bills to customers. Replacing hundreds of thousands of water service lines made with toxic lead is a particular multibillion dollar job that’s finally getting done, decades after the problem was known.

Since utilities are regulated monopolies serving customers who can’t take their business elsewhere, the N.J. Board of Public Utilities and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel thoroughly review their requests for rate increases. Utilities typically make such base rate requests every two or three years and include reimbursement of their capital expenses in them.

Legislators want to encourage water and wastewater utilities to accelerate their infrastructure improvements by reducing state oversight and letting utilities apply every six months for higher rates to cover project expenses. A bill enabling that unanimously cleared the state Senate Budget Committee in March.

The Division of Rate Counsel, the independent state agency that advocates for utility consumers, strongly opposed the faster and looser rate process. It warned the bill would bring rate increases twice a year, awarded with less scrutiny and no consideration of whether utility earnings were excessive.

Brian Lipman, the rate counsel division’s director, said that utilities seeking more money would no longer have to disclose all of their revenue or show they actually need more.

“In a base rate case, we get to look at all the expenses and, importantly, all the revenue. It is a nuts-to-bolts review of the utility. Significantly, we look at revenue to ensure the utility is not overearning,” Lipman told the committee hearing. “Essentially, we figure out how much the utility really needs. That will not happen under this bill.”

Under the existing base rate process, most investor-owned New Jersey utilities have received a return-on-investment rate of 10%, the ratepayer advocate said. Many business people and investors would love to earn a practically guaranteed 10% annually on their money.

Lipman suggested a lower ROI would be appropriate if utilities can get far quicker rate increases with less oversight, which would transfer some of the risk of infrastructure projects from the companies to their customers.

“This is taking away risk and shifting it to the ratepayers. If this is going to go over, one of the things the committee may want to consider is lowering the return on equity that these utilities earn on these investments,” Lipman told the committee. “There’s less risk. There’s certainly less lag.”

New Jersey America Water engineering director Don Shields said base rate increases sometimes are large because they cover years of capital spending. More frequent rate increases would be smaller.

Water and wastewater infrastructure needs the maintenance and upgrades. Expediting reimbursement for that spending makes sense and should be done, but not by reducing oversight of utility companies. With their monopoly pricing power, utilities could waste money or reward themselves excessively and simply forward the bill monthly to homeowners, renters and businesses.

Water and sewer bills are the lowest of the utility bills most people pay, so it may seem that customers wouldn’t be risking much by allowing frequent rate increases. But we’re worried that a precedent might be set for electric and natural gas bills to fund the Murphy administration’s green energy agenda.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey has pioneered automatic increases in the state gasoline tax and tolls on its major highways. Those costs to the public go ever higher, without even a vote required from people’s chosen representatives.

Frequently and relentlessly rising electric and natural gas bills could get the money needed to politically subsidize electric cars, solar projects and offshore wind.

Elected officials claim their priority is addressing the high cost of living in New Jersey. Letting utilities seek frequent rate increases while stopping the public from finding out if they need the money would be a sure way to drive the cost of living higher.