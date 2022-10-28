Our view: Jump in Ocean City beach fees leaves tag costs reasonable

Ocean City has been giving visitors and residents who use its popular beaches a break for several years, eating the increased costs of operating and maintaining those beaches. This month it finally raised the beach-user fees after more than a decade, and although the hikes were very high on a percentage basis, they left the price reasonable for most users.

A tag to use the beach for the whole summer starting next year will cost just $30 if bought before the start of the season. Even if bought after May 31, it’s only $35. The price has gone up less than a dollar a year since the last increase.

Members of City Council said inflation and higher beach maintenance costs compelled them to adjust their schedule of beach fees.

The effect of inflation was visible this year on Jersey Shore beaches in the challenge of securing enough lifeguards to keep users safe. Like many other blue-collar workers, lifeguards could find better paying jobs without much effort or demand more pay if they stayed on the beach.

“They can go across the street and make more money pouring coffee instead of saving lives,” said Cape May Beach Patrol Capt. Marty Franco.

And if some municipalities saved a little on their lifeguard bill by loose adherence to wage and hours laws, the state signaled an end to that earlier this month. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development found Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor hadn’t paid lifeguards the overtime they were due and ordered $400,000 in back pay to their guards.

These and other expenses for beach operations -- including trash removal, sand raking and beach tag checkers -- are approved expenses for beach user fees. That keeps those unavoidable municipal costs from being paid through property taxes.

In the several decades that beach fees have been a feature of summer life at the Jersey Shore, towns have deployed them competitively to encourage vacationers and day-trippers to choose them. Atlantic City, Strathmere and the Wildwoods have maintained the long tradition of charging no fees at all to use their maintained and guarded beaches (although Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood are giving serious thought to changing that). Among towns requiring tags, many use a fee scale that favors local residents and might encourage more lucrative visitors who stay a week or more.

Most visitors to Ocean City next summer won’t notice the fee increases because the tags they wear to the beach each day are provided by the property they’re renting. Owners of rental properties buy bunches of seasonal tags at the less expensive preseason price and then let their customers use them all summer.

This practice avoids the purchase of many more weekly tags, whose price doubles in the recent increases, and irks some on City Council. But surely there’s no cost-effective way to prevent the use of seasonal tags by anyone other than their original purchaser. Cape May for a few years has offered a $100 transferable tag to rental properties for their guests, and these have sold well, officials say. Both approaches allow most vacationers to fully enjoy the resorts without much thought to arranging beach tags.

Ocean City also supports its claim to America’s Greatest Family Resort by not requiring a beach tag for anyone under the age of 12.

The new fee schedule will fall heaviest on those visiting for a day, who will now pay $10 to enter the beach instead of this year’s $5. At least the city still has a daily tag, unlike some up north that do what they can to discourage less affluent visitors. Some on council were shocked to find seasonal tags up there were $100.

Ocean City gets credit for holding off on increasing beach user fees as long as it did, and then for keeping them reasonable even in this period of high inflation. The Jersey Shore enjoyed another very strong summer tourism season this year. While the region continues to have great appeal to a wide range of visitors, delivering excellent value for them will become even more important as prices keep rising and the national economy falters in the months ahead.