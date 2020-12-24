Our view: Jersey Shore towns prepared for post-pandemic pickleball peak

Many people hear of pickleball when their town is asked to accommodate its seemingly sudden popularity. The paddle ball game is an overnight sensation half a century in the making.

The Sports and Fitness Industry Association says it is the fourth-fasted growing sport the past five years. As shocking as that might be to those who haven’t yet picked up a paddle, Jersey Shore pickleball players are probably just as surprised that three other sports are growing faster (they would be BMX, cardio tennis and trail running).

In 2014 there were already 2.4 million U.S. pickleball participants. As of last year, make that 3.4 million and growing at 5% a year.

This year CBS was to provide the first live national coverage of the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, but the April event was canceled because of COVID-19.

Pickleball promotes fitness with its quick pace, and socializing with less distance between participants. It also doesn’t require a big investment in equipment. It’s played on a tennis-like court but less than half the size, with a hollow plastic ball with holes. Competitors aren’t allowed to approach the net and must serve underhand. Many say all this prevents men from dominating the sport.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}