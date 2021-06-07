Our view: Jersey Shore recreation trail network to get crucial missing link

The Jersey Shore has many fine recreational paths, constantly used by walkers, runners and bicyclists (and those on skateboards, scooters and e-wheels of all kinds). Once those long paths were made, many users began to dream of adding the connections between them to create a trail network.

That would have enormous appeal to residents and visitors, offering family friendly and safe outdoor exercise and sightseeing. A trail network would also promote bike and e-bike commuting.

If the current paths were fully linked, most popular among them would be a 14-mile scenic circuit around the bay between Ocean City, Somers Point and Marmora. Another would be a 40-mile trail to Cape May City from the Atlantic County Mainland communities or Ocean City. Finish linking the Mainland bike path to that going to Mays Landing and bike tour companies will start taking people on shore tours to and from the Victorian resort.

The nature of bicycle and pedestrian trails is that the easiest work gets done first, so much more time, effort and funds will be needed to make this dream come true.

Here’s one example. A fabulous path on the new Garden State Parkway bridge was finished and taunted bikers, runners and pedestrians for more than a year before the small connections at the ends were completed and it could be used.

