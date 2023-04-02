The recent fatal collapse of a balcony on the South Tower of Spinnaker Condominiums in Sea Isle City was sad enough. Then it seemed like the death might have been avoided if work had paused while the contractor secured permits for it. But a short delay probably wouldn’t have made a difference.

The damage leading to the disaster may not have been visible to ordinary inspection. The state Bureau of Housing Inspection had inspected the South Tower in April 2022. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and hasn’t addressed the cause yet.

Jose Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, was working on the seventh-floor balcony of the tower when the concrete balcony above fell on him. The balcony was a reinforced concrete slab built into the building, without supports on the outer edge.

Photos afterward showed reinforcing rebar protruding out from the building where the balcony broke off and fell. Little to no rebar seems to be left, though, where the ends of the balcony had been.

Oceanfront high rise buildings are at special risk of water intrusion. The zone is windy, wet and salty, a challenge for sealed seams and waterproofing even when a building is new. OSHA may find that, once again, water had seeped into a shore building and compromised the structure’s strength.

Residents and managers of coastal high rise dwellings got a wake-up call two years ago when Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., collapsed, killing 98 people. Among the causes were design failures, damage and decades of neglect -- including degradation of reinforced concrete due to water penetration and corrosion of the reinforcing steel.

That prompted many Jersey Shore building managers to look for signs of trouble.

It also led state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, to propose legislation beefing up the inspection of multifamily dwellings. More frequent inspections of multistory buildings would include deeper attention to structural integrity, and the scope of building exams under New Jersey’s Uniform Construction Code would be extended.

The bill has languished in the Legislature, but might find new life after the fatal balcony collapse. “The loss of life in Sea Isle was a new and fresh reminder of how important it is to give folks peace of mind that these buildings they live in are structurally sound,” Singleton said.

Whether or not codes and inspections for multifamily dwellings throughout the state need to be bolstered is a question best left to the agencies with construction responsibility and oversight, with the help of private industry.

Something surely is needed, though, for such dwellings along the entire Jersey Shore. The harsh environment adjacent to the ocean and saltwater bays puts unusual stresses on all construction. When it’s high-rise residential, failures can too readily result in tragedy.

Older buildings in particular are vulnerable, not only because their defenses weaken and they deteriorate. Many were built before important improvements became part of the construction code.

If the Legislature doesn’t find the need for Singleton’s bill regarding all of New Jersey’s multifamily dwellings, it should at least create and pass a more focused bill to help ensure the safety of residents in the shore’s aging high rises standing for decades against the salt spray.