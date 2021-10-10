Our view: Jersey Shore flood control gets serious with $16B Army Corps of Engineers plan

What may be the future of flood control at the Jersey Shore took shape last month at an Army Corps of Engineers hearing on its preliminary $16 billion plan to reduce the ocean surge into back bays during storms.

Since Superstorm Sandy cost lives and inflicted tens of billions in damage on Atlantic coastal properties in 2012, federal and state officials have been studying ways to protect people and structures from storms and rising seas.

The Army Corps would use flood control megastructures similar to those in the Netherlands but new to the U.S. coast to temporarily close three ocean inlets -- at Great Egg Harbor Bay, Barnegat Bay and the Manasquan River -- to block flood waters from entering during a storm.

These structures would include swinging fan-shaped gates hundreds of feet wide to close off channels and linked vertical lift gates to seal shallower waters.

In addition, back bays behind Atlantic City and Ocean City would be split by barriers with vertical water controls and central swing gates to allow passage. Another 19,000 or so homes from Cape May to Neptune in Monmouth County would be elevated as part of the plan.

When finished, the project could prevent an average $1.8 billion in storm damage a year, officials said.