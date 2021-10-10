Our view: Jersey Shore flood control gets serious with $16B Army Corps of Engineers plan

What may be the future of flood control at the Jersey Shore took shape last month at an Army Corps of Engineers hearing on its preliminary $16 billion plan to reduce the ocean surge into back bays during storms.
Since Superstorm Sandy cost lives and inflicted tens of billions in damage on Atlantic coastal properties in 2012, federal and state officials have been studying ways to protect people and structures from storms and rising seas.
The Army Corps would use flood control megastructures similar to those in the Netherlands but new to the U.S. coast to temporarily close three ocean inlets -- at Great Egg Harbor Bay, Barnegat Bay and the Manasquan River -- to block flood waters from entering during a storm.
These structures would include swinging fan-shaped gates hundreds of feet wide to close off channels and linked vertical lift gates to seal shallower waters.
In addition, back bays behind Atlantic City and Ocean City would be split by barriers with vertical water controls and central swing gates to allow passage. Another 19,000 or so homes from Cape May to Neptune in Monmouth County would be elevated as part of the plan.
When finished, the project could prevent an average $1.8 billion in storm damage a year, officials said.
More planning and funding phases will determine if and when this technological response to increasing storm damage is built. To see how that might go, consider an even larger and further along project at Galveston, Texas.
Federal and state officials started pursuing a coastal storm barrier there after Hurricane Ike caused $30 billion in damage in 2008. The $29 billion Galveston system also includes massive swinging sector gates, long vertical lift gates and shallow sluice gates, as well as flood walls and 43 miles of new dunes and beach fill. The project would be expected to prevent $2.3 billion in storm losses a year.
Last month, the Army Corps released its final study and plan for the Galveston storm barrier. Federal funding would cover 65% of the project’s cost. It is expected to go to Congress for consideration next year. Earlier this year, the Texas legislature set up the Gulf Coast Protection District to secure the state and local 35% matching funds needed.
The Jersey Shore flood control barrier would likewise be very expensive and deliver very substantial benefits to coastal residents and visitors. As such, the evolving plan by the Army Corps is certain to draw intense interest that will include deep support and fierce opposition.
We’re glad that a response on this scale is being developed and proposed for one of the region’s longest standing and most intractable problems. Whatever is decided will determine the future character of the Jersey Shore and the whole state. Broad public participation in the process is a must.
