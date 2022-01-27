Our view: It’s gender identity vs. biology in athletics bill

Last year the state legislators in the First District sponsored and pushed for a bill to ensure that eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports in New Jersey is based on the biological sex of participants, not their gender identity.

They said they had listened to the concerns of female athletes about competitors born as males who subsequently identified as female, often undergoing hormone treatments or surgery as part of their transition to that identity.

A level playing field is so central to sports that it’s the metaphor for fairness in many things. Sports are organized to roughly equalize the differences of gender and age. Play is routinely limited to males competing against other males, females against other females, and contests are restricted to those of similar ages.

New Jersey a decade ago became the first state in the nation to allow transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity rather than that of their birth. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2017 then removed its requirement that transgender students provide proof of that gender identity.