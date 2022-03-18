Our view: Is it time to consider a new fix for the Lake Lenape dam -- removing it?

We wonder how many times the dam that forms 2-mile-long Lake Lenape in Mays Landing has been repaired or replaced.

The answer is surely many, since it was built in 1849 by the Mays Landing Water Power Co. to generate power for its cotton mill. Current owners Atlantic County and Hamilton Township are planning to repair it again starting next year.

The previous repair didn’t go so well, with the county and township refusing to pay for work they felt wasn’t properly done. At least, the township’s solicitor said, both did very well in the subsequent litigation over the work and payment.

A new powerhouse was built in 1920. In 1975, the last time the dam was in private hands, a major project addressed cracks in sluice pipes and a sinkhole caused by seepage that was undermining the dam.

Wheaton Industries had bought the power plant and dam from the cotton mill company in 1956. Two decades later Wheaton was tired of periodically repairing the dam, which cost money and annoyed the public when the lake had to be lowered to make repairs. Since the deterioration of the dam put the lives of people downriver at risk, the company told a New York Times reporter, it went ahead with the repairs despite township officials urging delay to stop the temporary loss of the popular recreational lake. A Wheaton vice president said the company might give the dam to the township to be rid of the headaches it brought, and the township mayor said it might accept the dam -- but only if Wheaton repaired it first. Three years later the deal was done, and several years after that the county became a co-owner to share the financial burden.

The latest headache is expected to cost $6 million, not a big bill for the county and township to split, especially if they get the $4.6 million in federal project funds they hope for. Work is expected to start next year on reconstructing the spillway, renovating the powerhouse and improving the embankments. Temporarily relocating the fish ladder also would be necessary.

There is a trend in America of removing dams and restoring rivers and their watersheds to their natural condition. Perhaps this is a good time to consider that possibility for this dam. Maybe it will come up as part of state or federal review of the project.

Since 1912, at least 1,797 dams have been removed in the United States. The pace has quickened lately, with 69 dams removed in 2020, spread across 23 different states including New Jersey. That’s still a tiny fraction of the more than 90,000 dams blocking U.S. rivers.

Advocates for removing dams point to the harm they do to fish populations, to wildlife habitats and to the overall health of ecosystems -- as well as the safety risk dam failure poses to downstream communities.

The river in the case of the Lake Lenape dam happens to be the Great Egg Harbor National Scenic and Recreational River. It is a cooperatively-managed unit of the National Park Service. This year is the 30th anniversary of its designation, based on its “outstandingly remarkable historic, recreational, cultural, hydrologic and natural resource values.”

We noticed that part of the repair project includes filling animal burrows in the embankments. We suspect that might be the smallest of things of interest in an environmental review of the 173-year-old dam, if there is one.