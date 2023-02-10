Of the many factors putting New Jersey among the least affordable states, perhaps the major inherent one is that it is the most urbanized in the nation. There are many advantages for millions of people living close together, but with the highest U.S. population density also come high traffic congestion, high social costs and a high crime rate.

These conditions ensure lots of auto accidents and claims, higher repair costs, more insurance fraud, too many uninsured motorists — everything that would make auto insurance in New Jersey cost more than just about anywhere.

For decades elected leaders spared many people some of the cost by requiring less insurance than elsewhere. Until this year, New Jersey was among five states requiring $15,000 or less worth of personal injury coverage. The vast majority of states had acknowledged medical inflation by requiring $25,000 to $50,000 worth.

Even with that market-distorting break — which deprived some injured in auto accidents of fair compensation for the care they needed — residents choosing minimum coverage were paying the fifth highest average rate in the nation for the basic policy to meet state requirements.

As of Jan. 1, those estimated 1.2 million New Jersey drivers are paying on average $125 more a year per car for their auto insurance. Last year the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law an increase in the liability coverage minimum to $25,000.

We acknowledged then the necessity of the increase — settlements for accidents with injuries already were averaging $18,000 each — and supported the update. The new law also will automatically increase the minimum again in three years to $35,000, which probably is reasonable but should be decided then. Lawmakers love automatic cost increases that happen without a vote connecting them to what is unpopular.

Now they face another hard choice anyway. A coalition of anti-poverty, racial justice, immigration and consumer advocates want to change how insurers set rates to make them fairer and less burdensome to selected groups.

Some of the multitude of auto insurance rating factors may be inappropriate, unnecessary and inadvertently biased against some categories of drivers in the state. A nonpartisan, reasonable process should determine which ones and have that be the basis of further auto insurance reform.

But the rush to change the scoring in favor of selected constituencies looks like class warfare seeking to benefit them and their advocacy organizations. Adding auto insurance to partisan social policies aimed at changing society would undermine its crucial effectiveness and the public faith that makes it work.

Insurers consider a host of factors when they try to determine their costs in issuing a policy. These aren’t limited to geographic areas with high levels of claims and drivers with past accidents and traffic violations, but also whether the policyholder is likely to pay the premium and drive responsibly, or will generate higher administrative costs.

Advocates are pushing a bill in the Legislature that would ban insurance rating on factors not directly related to driving, such as the policyholder’s job, education level and credit history. A group including the Insurance Council of New Jersey, the state Department of Banking and Insurance, and selected legislators should review these and propose restricting those that don’t much contribute to aligning insurance premiums with conditions and behaviors resulting in higher costs to insurers.

Such non-driving factors, though, won’t get city dwellers and low-income drivers much of a break, however. Don’t be surprised if their advocates are soon back pressing state government to make well-off, lower risk suburban drivers help pay for the harms caused by others.