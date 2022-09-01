Our view: Insurance requirement for flood zones may be needed

The National Flood Insurance Program has never covered most of the risk to coastal buildings, while abetting overdevelopment in flood zones by selling policies for too little to cover their costs. Last fall it finally began more realistic pricing for new policyholders, and in April started charging existing policyholders under its “Risk Rating 2.0” system. Premium increases are being limited to 18% per year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the NFIP, said the new rating system more accurately reflects flood risk and ensures that National Flood Insurance will be around for generations. Rates now take into account a property’s distance from water and the cost to rebuild.

FEMA said policies on most properties would increase an average of $120 a year or more to start, with about 5% seeing increases of more than $240 per year, especially in the most flood-prone shore areas. The nationwide average premium for flood insurance is $700 per year.

For others, rates went down. A fifth of New Jerseyans will pay less, according to FEMA.

The agency made the changes under pressure to quit putting taxpayers at risk for flood damages to coastal properties and reduce its $20.5 billion in debt from paying out more in claims than its insurance rates were bringing in.

It told Congress the new rating system also would prompt more people to sign up for coverage. This is important because there are only 5 million National Flood Insurance policyholders, while research firm First Street Foundation estimates that 14.6 million U.S. properties are at substantial risk of flooding. If more owners of properties at flood risk had insurance, rates could be lowered for all covered.

But a FEMA report obtained recently by The Associated Press estimates that a million fewer Americans will buy flood insurance by the end of the decade. That would be a 20% drop from the current inadequate coverage levels.

A senior executive of the National Flood Insurance Program responded to the report by suggesting that an increase in policies bought could result from marketing efforts, clearer messaging about flood risk, the price decreases and other factors. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said affordability is a problem. “This report makes it crystal clear that FEMA failed to be transparent with policyholders, Congress and ultimately the American public,” he said.

Politicians for decades have pressed FEMA to keep rates below actual risk costs for their constituents near rivers, oceans and bays. It’s easier to make taxpayers in general cover the deep debts of particular interest groups, especially near election time.

In the area of highest FEMA-designated risk -- the zone where 100-year floods occur -- flood insurance is required for those with government-backed mortgages and other loans from banks. Applying that requirement to other flood zones would help.

But as long as the federal government keeps signaling that it will provide massive emergency relief funding to flood victims after each prominent storm, many will choose to take the chance of someone else (taxpayers) covering their costs and debts.

Flood insurance already should be a requirement throughout most FEMA flood zones. Those at small risk would pay a little for full coverage in the event that less likely damage occur.

But even this is probably not enough, considering that many buildings at risk near rising seas and flooding rivers aren’t mortgaged.

Flood insurance may need to be required for all buildings in designated flood zones. Those taking the risk of being flooded should pay the full cost of coverage for their share of the inevitable damages.

That’s the only way acceptable way to quit encouraging the intense overdevelopment of coastal properties and the rapidly growing liability they’re creating for a public mostly far from the waterfront. The public must be free to generously respond in time of emergency, with relieving those near the water of the normal responsibility of a property owner.