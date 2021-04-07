Our view: Inspiration outran details, tripping up Atlantic City’s BLM mural

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This alternative was welcomed, everyone got behind it, and soon many members of the community were helping finish it at a moving demonstration that included speeches advocating racial justice reforms.

In the following days, however, police noticed some drivers were finding it difficult to navigate the two-way street now that the familiar lines and arrows were obscured. It turned out the mural-painted street no longer complied with state transportation regulations, and police had to close it to traffic.

The city tried to find a way to bring it into compliance while keeping the mural, to no avail. Even removing the mural’s durable road paint wasn’t possible, so with the heavy traffic of the busy summer season approaching, council had to appropriate $36,000 to repave the street to reopen it to drivers.

In every life there are times, hopefully not too many, when a significant and unnecessary expense is incurred. All one can do is analyze it and determine to do better next time. And often what’s found is that the circumstances were unusual enough that one could hardly be faulted for not anticipating the error. That’s the case here.