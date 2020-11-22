Our view: Increased police transparency in New Jersey must be done right

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Numerous groups active in social justice matters want New Jersey to follow the lead of some other states and classify all police disciplinary files as public records accessible by the media and the public. That position is supported by the New Jersey Press Association, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and The Press of Atlantic City.

There is a bill in the state Legislature to do just that. S. 2656, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, has been sitting in the Senate’s Law and Public Safety Committee since its introduction in June. With the appellate court’s ruling in favor of Grewal’s authority, more reasons for proceeding slowly and cautiously toward full police discipline transparency have become apparent.

For one, New Jersey’s courts haven’t addressed the issues of privacy and due process in publicizing the administrative details of police disciplinary proceedings — especially retroactively. They are sure to do so eventually when officers and unions mount challenges to the application of Grewal’s directive to them personally.