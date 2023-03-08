The state is still trying to fix its mismanagement of its veterans homes, which contributed to the two North Jersey homes having among the highest death rates in America from the Covid pandemic.

New Jersey already has agreed to pay $68.8 million to those who lost loved ones in those homes early in the pandemic. Settlements of two lawsuits ended claims of negligence and incompetence without state officials having to admit fault.

The problems with the veterans homes and the state’s potential liability are far from concluded, however. The federal government is still investigating the deaths at the facilities, and two state investigations are continuing.

In January, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services discretely informed state officials that it would soon impose civil penalties for deficient operation of the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park.

State officials soon afterward announced improvements at their Menlo Park home, including infection control strategies, personnel changes, and permission to resume admissions that had been suspended after inspections last fall -- without mentioning the pending federal penalties. Days later, CMS announced $340,000 in civil penalties for the Menlo Park home for putting veterans and their spouses in “immediate jeopardy” and threatened to shut down the home.

Gov. Phil Murphy has directed the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek a private company to manage the Menlo Park home and to consult on its two other facilities, Paramus Veterans Memorial Home and the Vineland Memorial Veterans Home. A year ago Murphy’s attorney general threatened private nursing home operators that it would push Medicaid to reduce coverage for their clients if they didn’t improve the quality of their care.

At the end of January, a bill cleared a state Senate committee to modify the two North Jersey veterans homes to make them less susceptible to the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid. They would have to convert a ward to one-person bedrooms and bring the HVAC system to infection-control standards.

Robert McNulty, of the Vietnam Veterans of America, told the committee that excluding the Vineland veterans home from the upgrade made no sense. “One-third of our veteran population will be ignored,” McNulty said. “Vineland is the oldest state-run veterans facility, it has more residents or staff than Paramus and Menlo Park, yet there are no provisions to implement infection control here. Really? You’re OK with that? I have a heck of a time swallowing that.”

We do too, especially considering that the state has received billions in American Rescue Fund dollars, much of it specifically for pandemic-related work, as McNulty pointed out.

The Vineland home’s 203 residents are the most of the three, with Menlo Park at 187 and Paramus 182. Vineland has 525 workers compared to 431 at Menlo Park and 416 at Paramus.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, noted that the Vineland home has a five-star rating from CMS, while Paramus and Menlo Park each are rated two stars. “It was our intention to close the gap” between them, he said.

Sure, but that would be like punishing the Vineland facility for its outstanding record in the pandemic, denying it the benefit of what was learned in the pandemic and making it harder to merit five stars in the next health crisis.

Cryan said he couldn’t imagine the bill wouldn’t be amended in the Assembly to include the Vineland Memorial Veterans Home in the upgrades.

After the pandemic, unfortunately, we can imagine too many failures that shouldn’t happen.

Amend the bill before it goes any further in the Senate and put South Jersey’s veterans at ease.