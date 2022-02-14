Our view: In New Jersey and Atlantic City, politics gives and politics takes away

Atlantic City Council very late Wednesday night voted to remove the chairman of its Municipal Utilities Authority, its water utility.

That followed nearly 12 hours of public hearings about the proposed action over two days of special council hearings.

Current and recent executive directors who have managed the utility testified that Chairman John Devlin interfered with their work and didn’t treat them with respect.

The attorney representing the city said Devlin had attempted to undermine the efficiency and orderly operation of the authority through improper influence on the selection of vendors and other means.

Specifically, one of the executive directors said Devlin almost kept the authority from enacting a contract with Fairview Insurance of Verona, Essex County -- which could have left the authority without insurance coverage for a time -- because he favored using a local insurance broker.

Devlin has said the removal is political, payback for his opposition to Mayor Marty Small Sr.

However, Council President George Tibbitt said the allegations didn’t come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state Department of Community Affairs by current and prior executive directors, both of whom are also lawyers.

We’re shocked, of course, to find that politics may have been a factor in the council’s action against Devlin. Just being an opponent of the mayor and current administration would provide sufficient motivation for that. Enemies within are less tolerable in the midst of an effort to unify and move forward, such as state and city work on stabilizing and reinventing Atlantic City.

Devlin also may be offending the party faithful far beyond the city. He’s accused of interfering with the city giving more business to a firm, Fairview Insurance, that’s a significant donor to Democrats.

This sort of helping your friends and hurting your foes seems like the lowest level and most ubiquitous form of governmental corruption, in New Jersey and beyond. It’s common outside politics, too, so it must be a part of human nature. Such misguided self-interest may merely be regretted and deemed unfit for civilized people, as long as laws aren’t broken.

One comic aspect of Atlantic City’s latest tempest in a teapot is that Devlin surely is chairman due to this same sort of politics. Unless someone can make the case that he had the experience and aptitude for superior operation of a water utility, we’ll assume this former Atlantic City police officer got the job as a political favor or reward.

The state Department of Community Affairs will have the final say on Devlin’s removal from the authority. Its Division of Local Government Services will approve or disapprove of City Council’s action. We’d be surprised if it contradicted the council for a patronage change that happens pretty routinely in New Jersey’s hundreds of municipalities -- just not as publicly and awkwardly.

To paraphrase Jesus, if you accept a political position, you may later lose it due to politics.