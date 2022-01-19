Our view: In Atlantic City, a politician gives credit where credit is movingly due

Small admitted it was impossible to accomplish all the goals set, but declared himself satisfied with the work done as he affirmed the importance of being held accountable.

All good and true, but not very compelling. The audience isn’t big for political leaders seeking credit as expected.

A few days later, though, this same mayor spoke again, at an occasion almost as routine and one, frankly, that seldom delivers anything newsworthy other than it’s reason for being -- the new year swearing in of elected officials.

Mayor Small turned the start of his first full term into a convincing call to give those who have stumbled a second chance. In the moving story of his personal failure and ultimate success, he gave the credit to three people who years ago didn’t give up on him and kept open the opportunity to better himself.

After a freshman year that included failing a math class, Small was dismissed from Richard Stockton College in 1993. His college counselor, Tony Bethel, went to bat for him and convinced Harvey Kesselman (who has since become president) to give him another shot -- if he could take a class and earn a grade of A, he could come back. He did.