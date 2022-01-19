Our view: In Atlantic City, a politician gives credit where credit is movingly due

It’s better to give than receive, and every now and then life provides a reminder of that.
Recently one came from a political figure, which is something of a surprise since their need to maintain the support to stay in office tends to keep them focused on receiving credit for what they do.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small right after Christmas held a press conference to ensure he and his administration receive credit for keeping so many of their promises and getting much done the past year. Nothing wrong with that and indeed, 2021 was an eventful, productive year for the city and its government.
As he had promised last February in his State of the City speech, the former Trump Plaza casino hotel was demolished, city roads and bridges were improved, the municipal budget was trimmed, and a major supermarket moved toward reality. The groundbreaking for that ShopRite had recently happened, followed by one for restoration of the Buzby Village public housing, and looming was one for the new water park at Showboat Hotel.
Another promise that has moved more slowly -- construction of an African American museum and community recording/video studio -- is still a go. The hope was to get it done by the NAACP’s national convention in July in the city. Maybe the Legislature’s $2 million for that convention will include some museum funding.
Small admitted it was impossible to accomplish all the goals set, but declared himself satisfied with the work done as he affirmed the importance of being held accountable.
All good and true, but not very compelling. The audience isn’t big for political leaders seeking credit as expected.
A few days later, though, this same mayor spoke again, at an occasion almost as routine and one, frankly, that seldom delivers anything newsworthy other than it’s reason for being -- the new year swearing in of elected officials.
Mayor Small turned the start of his first full term into a convincing call to give those who have stumbled a second chance. In the moving story of his personal failure and ultimate success, he gave the credit to three people who years ago didn’t give up on him and kept open the opportunity to better himself.
After a freshman year that included failing a math class, Small was dismissed from Richard Stockton College in 1993. His college counselor, Tony Bethel, went to bat for him and convinced Harvey Kesselman (who has since become president) to give him another shot -- if he could take a class and earn a grade of A, he could come back. He did.
Since the difficulty of commuting to Stockton by bus had caused him to miss many classes, Bethel, Kesselman and Small’s college basketball coach, Gerry Matthews, made sure he lived on campus from then on. Thereafter he succeeded as a student and an athlete.
His life progressed nicely for years, but he never spoke of his early struggles, even to his family, until the college gave him its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014.
His career took him to Atlantic City Council and then a 2017 run for mayor, which looked like his next victory when polls closed -- but then a wave of mail-in votes gave the win to Frank Gilliam instead. A very disappointed Small said, “I’m done.”
Coach Matthews responded, “You’d better not give up.” After what Small described as an emotional conversation, he kept working, trying to move forward.
The way of opportunity opened surprisingly soon, when a federal conviction over misuse of a recreation fund ousted Gilliam from office. Small was appointed to replace him, then was elected to serve the remainder of Gilliam’s term.
This month, swearing in to a full term after a convincing electoral victory, Small turned the spotlight to the three people who gave him that second chance to get his life on track. Bethel, Kesselman and Matthews stood by him again, now in his moment of triumph as he took the oath of office.
Speaking to the small crowd gathered for the annual reorganization meeting and to the public beyond, the mayor “challenged each and every one of you in 2022 to give people a chance. You never know the outcome of a chance.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.