Our view: Illegal municipal benefit payouts will increase New Jersey’s highest in the nation property taxes

Bad news for those who pay property taxes in New Jersey, the highest in the nation. Elected municipal officials and public worker unions are still breaking the law, conspiring to let town and school employees collect huge checks for parts of their lavish benefits they didn’t use.

This racket has been going on for decades. Local government officials favorable to unions are elected, unions are given contracts with outsized vacation and sick time benefits, and the local government lets the workers accumulate the unused and unneeded days to be paid in a big lump sum when they leave the job.

For about a decade this has been illegal in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped those in local government from fleecing the public.

Last month the state Comptroller’s Office released a survey of 60 municipalities to see if they were in compliance with the law limiting these payouts. Only three hadn’t made or promised such illegal payouts in recent years, according to acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh. That means in 95% of them, people in government were breaking the law for their personal benefit at the expense of taxpayers.

Upper Township was one of the three law-abiding municipalities and the only Cape May County town included in the survey. Maybe South Jersey municipalities are less likely to break this law -- we hope so, but probably not.

The Department of Community Affairs worried in February that these payouts would keep growing and put municipal finances in jeopardy. It examined the state’s 564 municipalities and found that 486 were carrying accrued sick time and other paid leave on their books to shower payouts on their employees.

Walsh said employees are leaving with sick time payouts in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Waste is happening today, and towns are committed to more in the future,” he said, since illegal clauses agreeing to the unlawful payouts are in contracts.

More than a decade ago, New Jersey capped the amount that can be paid out for unused sick time at $15,000 for those hired in 2010 and later -- and allowed payment only at retirement. It also barred carrying over more than a year’s worth of vacation time.

That’s still a greedy and unjustified pillaging of the public. Way back on 2011 we said: “No new public employee should be able to accrue and cash out unused sick and vacation time. It should all be use it or lose it, just as it is for most of the workers in the private sector. Zero. No cash value for unused time off. This perk must die. That's Gov. Chris Christie's position, and he is right. Democratic lawmakers should acknowledge that and accept the idea of zero accumulated sick and vacation time for future hires.”

Walsh blamed local voters and weak state law. “If I were a resident, I would want to know how did it happen? Who let it happen?” he said. “There also has to be stronger state oversight of particular laws and a designated agency to enforce them.”

The Legislature and the Murphy administration so far have given municipalities a pass on enforcement of the payout limits. Senate President Nick Scutari says stopping the practice and addressing hundreds of millions in future payouts is not a priority for the Legislature.

Bills from Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, R-Union, would eliminates all sick leave payouts and stop the use of sick-leave payouts to boost pension calculations. In response to the comptroller’s report, she told NJ Advance Media she’s inspired to introduce a third bill enforcing the payout restrictions. “We also must penalize those who won’t follow the law,” she said.

This is just among the most egregious examples of government by and for government workers in New Jersey. We suspect there will only be a return to government by and for the people if they insist on it with considerable determination.