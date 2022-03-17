Our view: Ill-informed NJ could worsen nursing home crisis

The pandemic greatly deepened the nursing home crisis and put the industry under the harshest spotlight. With clients among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and living in close quarters, long-term-care facilities were certain to be centers for severe and mortal illness.

The outcomes were worse in the parts of the country, such as New Jersey, where the novel coronavirus first spread, when little was known about its transmission and almost nothing about therapies for it. In the first few months of the pandemic, nursing home residents accounted for 40% of the state’s victims. In the pandemic so far, 9,000 people living or working in such facilities have died from COVID.

State officials have responded with studies, more regulation and the threat of a crackdown by the state Comptroller’s Office, which serves as inspector general for the Medicaid program in the state, the biggest payer for nursing home care.

The office reported last month on the 15 care facilities rated lowest by Medicaid, making no specific charges but warning them to improve their quality of care or possibly have New Jersey push Medicaid to reduce its coverage of care for 2,000 or so of their clients. Comptroller Kevin Walsh said 14 of them are for-profit businesses or owned by private equity groups.

Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, the state’s largest and now renamed Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, became the face of the industry’s pandemic tragedy when its morgue filled up and it was found putting bodies in an outdoor shed.

N.J. state government, of course, has reason for wanting the public to focus on privately operated nursing homes. State veterans homes have had the most fatalities in the pandemic — more than 200 residents at just two facilities — and the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy agreed to pay $53 million to settle claims by families related to the deaths.

The state hired a consultant to recommend reforms and got a list that looks weak and rather obvious: strengthen the emergency response of homes; improve communication; increase state oversight; stabilize the nursing home workforce (at an increased ratio of staff to clients now required); and improve ownership transparency.

Eight hospitals shared $3.6 million in state funds to help nursing homes with infection control. Tens of millions of pieces of protective gear, 2 million testing kits and federal funds for regular screenings for the virus were provided to the 370 nursing homes in New Jersey.

None of this, though, addresses the long-term crisis in the industry that predates the pandemic. In the past two decades, 16% of all certified nursing facilities in the U.S. closed down. Since the pandemic began, the industry has lost 234,000 jobs.

An industry representative said the mandate to increase staff ratios comes as homes struggle to keep existing staffing levels. “We can’t meet it because the people to hire don’t exist,” James McCracken, president of an association representing 50 not-for-profit homes in New Jersey, told NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey government doesn’t understand the essentials of the nursing home crisis and therefore is unprepared to reform its oversight of the industry.

“These are private companies. We don’t know where all the public dollars are going,” Laurie Brewer, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, said recently. “We need to do more so that we truly understand the finances of this industry.”

Such an understanding is a prerequisite for identifying exactly where the needs are greatest and what can be done to address them.

State officials should hold off on the bills and Murphy administration orders until they know what they’re doing. Otherwise they could make long-term care less safe, costlier and more difficult to arrange than it need be.