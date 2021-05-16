Our view: If NJ bans casino smoking, it won’t be due to the science

The widespread and largely unstoppable campaign against smoking is again targeting casinos in New Jersey.
Smoking has been restricted to certain areas in casinos for years. The casinos also have deployed powerful ventilation and air-filtration systems to ensure their customers, especially those who don’t smoke or vape, get air quality that is fresh and clean.
Casino companies long have said that smoking bans would cut the number of customers, reducing tax revenue for the state and jobs for people in the Atlantic City region.
A partial smoking ban was tried in 2008. It lasted less than three weeks after casinos experienced double-digit declines in revenue. (The financial collapse then that led to the severe recession also played a role in the declines, and probably motivated policymakers to avoid weakening casino companies heading into the nationwide slump.)
Since then, many states have prohibited smoking in their gambling establishments.
The states are now evenly divided — 20 require smoke-free gambling and 21 allow establishments to offer smoking areas — so the business argument that a smoking ban would put casinos at a competitive disadvantage is weaker now.
The science argument for a ban, however, also has weakened in that time, particularly claims of strong adverse health effects from secondhand smoke.
A 2013 study of more than 76,000 women published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found no link between lung cancer and secondhand smoke.
The study’s authors said “the strongest reason to avoid passive cigarette smoke is to change societal behavior: to not live in a society where smoking is a norm.”
A 2014 evaluation of 40 studies on secondhand smoke, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, could only say “secondhand smoking may increase the overall risk of cancer for never smokers, particularly lung and breast cancer.” Or it may not.
The pandemic encouraged other assumptions about smoking. Because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, officials and many in the public assumed that smokers would face greater risks of infection and illness. New Jersey is among three states that temporarily banned smoking inside their casinos during the pandemic for these reasons.
Now legislators are trying to use this argument in support of a perpetual ban. Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Jersey City, said recently the COVID virus “disproportionately impacts smokers.”
Actually it appears to be just the opposite.
A study published in the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco in January found that “current smoking status was associated with a lower risk of developing COVID-19” and said further study is needed to determine the mechanism of the lower susceptibility of smokers.
Then last month a study in the journal Respiratory Medicine found “current smokers were less likely than never smokers to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.”
Also in April, an observational study of nearly 7,000 people published in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance reported that current smokers had about half the odds of a positive COVID test result compared to nonsmokers.
As the pandemic has shown, government officials often don’t hesitate to claim nonexistent scientific support for actions based on political considerations — especially if they believe they know better than the public what’s good for them.
Whatever New Jersey’s elected leaders decide about allowing smoking in parts of casinos, they should make clear their reasons and basis for their position.
