After years of false starts at redeveloping Atlantic City’s Bader Field, the recent choice to work with a developer may seem like the end of the beginning.

But Atlantic City and the state signing a memorandum of understanding with Deem Enterprises LLC of Atlantic City is still the beginning, almost the start of the beginning.

So far, all that has been made public is the vision of what might be done where the former city airport closed in 2006. That vision is anchored by a community for wealthy car enthusiasts, where they can store, display and see what their very expensive automotive toys can do on a 2.4-mile performance track. It would include a country club, large garages and residences, some on the water. There would also be housing for thousands of others, and retail space.

Much else must follow before work begins on the $3 billion project (up from $2.7 billion when first proposed). The state said the memorandum allows six months for the company to produce plans and arranging financing, and for the state to analyze them. Mayor Marty Small Sr. told Deem it has “six months to show us what you’ve got.” The company is depositing $500,000 into a city escrow account to fund the work by the city and state.

Deem Enterprises LLC registered as a business with the state in March 2021, the same month attorney Daniel Gallagher presented the vision for the proposal to Atlantic City Council. Deem Enterprises and Gallagher have the same Annapolis Avenue address in the city.

Gallagher and another principal of Deem, engineer Kevin Dixon of Galloway Township, have experience with large scale developments, but the Bader project would be Deem’s first.

Several central aspects of the project should be made clear and found credible before the state and city sign a Bader redevelopment agreement with Deem.

One is the financing. Gallagher has said the wealthy investors who will fund the project couldn’t be named until the company got the memorandum of understanding from the state. With last month’s signing of that memorandum, perhaps one or more can be named now. Public confidence in the project requires transparency, especially about who’s doing it and how they’re paying for it.

Another is the amount of housing that will be built, and whether it will be sold or rented. The initial vision presented by Deem was for 2,000 housing units. This year, Gallagher said the number was uncertain and might be as high as 4,000 units, including a high rise residential tower on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Selling and renting housing is probably where the developers would make most of their money. An abundance of housing added to the city’s taxable property could produce revenue to help it reduce its debt and stabilize its property taxes. A vast increase in housing, though, also could have unanticipated effects on the city. And thousands of residences seemingly would conflict with the exclusiveness of the automotive community at the heart of the project.

There’s another reason to limit the housing at Bader. The development will be in a high-risk flood zone that will face an expected significant rise in sea level this century. More people and property increases the risk.

Dixon said Deem will begin site assessments and preparations to raise the site by 6 feet to 8 feet, which if the project is approved would likely take about two years.

After the signing of a redevelopment agreement, Deem will pay the city $115 million for the property, of which $15 million will fund a recreation center for city residents, Small said. Dixon and Gallagher said construction of what is being called “Renaissance at Bader” could be completed in about five years.

The prospect that Bader could be redeveloped by the end of this decade and contributing to the reinvention of Atlantic City is exciting. By the end of this year what will be built, who will build it and how it might benefit the city and state should be clearer.