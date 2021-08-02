Our view: Hot line will help Atlantic City manage short-term rentals

Short-term room rentals made online have sharply divided resort areas across America. Residents in Colorado ski resorts bemoan the commercialization of their neighborhoods and loss of community feeling. Foes on Nantucket Island off Massachusetts forced a referendum to impose tight limits on the rentals, then vowed subsequent votes when the first was defeated.
Dozens of New Jersey municipalities have simply banned housing rentals shorter than 30 days. Others with a significant tourism trade have sought to balance people’s expectation that business will be excluded from their residential zones with the desire of some property owners to make money and the town to encourage commerce.
Atlantic City’s mix of intensive resort business and multiple historic neighborhoods in a small city has made such balancing especially challenging. City leaders have diligently pursued fair treatment for all sides regarding short-term rentals, and patiently developed and adjusted regulations to good effect. Rental property owners have been required to register (an online portal is provided for their convenience), pay fees and tax, and ensure a responsible contact for the property is always available and responds to calls from the city within an hour.
With the latest step -- a round-the-clock hot line for people to report unregistered or problem rentals -- Mayor Marty Small Jr. may have supplied the final piece needed to make city oversight a success.
City inspectors are vigorous in ensuring compliance by property owners and their transient guests, but they can’t be everywhere all of the time. Many dozens of residents in the past have complained about guest-created problems at rentals such as noise, trash and parking. Now anyone can call the hot line -- 609-236-7461 -- or file a complaint online at hostcompliance.com/tips.
This will allow the city to quickly notify those responsible for properties about problems so they can quickly address issues with the guests involved. It will also create of record of properties with repeated problems.
Atlantic City’s approach should encourage residents and visitors to respect each other and amicably share the delights of summer living in their resort.
Everyone at the Jersey Shore should see the benefit in that, especially during this season of massive crowds freed from last year’s pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.
