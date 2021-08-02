Our view: Hot line will help Atlantic City manage short-term rentals

Short-term room rentals made online have sharply divided resort areas across America. Residents in Colorado ski resorts bemoan the commercialization of their neighborhoods and loss of community feeling. Foes on Nantucket Island off Massachusetts forced a referendum to impose tight limits on the rentals, then vowed subsequent votes when the first was defeated.

Dozens of New Jersey municipalities have simply banned housing rentals shorter than 30 days. Others with a significant tourism trade have sought to balance people’s expectation that business will be excluded from their residential zones with the desire of some property owners to make money and the town to encourage commerce.

Atlantic City’s mix of intensive resort business and multiple historic neighborhoods in a small city has made such balancing especially challenging. City leaders have diligently pursued fair treatment for all sides regarding short-term rentals, and patiently developed and adjusted regulations to good effect. Rental property owners have been required to register (an online portal is provided for their convenience), pay fees and tax, and ensure a responsible contact for the property is always available and responds to calls from the city within an hour.

