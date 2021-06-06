Our view: Horseshoe crabs, phenomenal shorebirds helped by allies in South Jersey

Quinn Whitesall, habitat restoration coordinator for the society, said female horseshoe crabs will come onto the beach 20 times during spawning season and lay from 4,000 to 5,000 tiny green eggs in the sand.

Another effort has put volunteers to work rescuing horseshow crabs one by one, and taking steps to reduce the hazards they face during their vulnerable spawning.

Called reTURN the Favor, for the simple act of turning over a wave-flipped and perhaps doomed horseshoe crab, the program deploys volunteers to the beaches to also rescue them when stranded in rubble or riprap, to identify beach hazards, and to observe and gather data.

In its eight years, reTURN the Favor-trained volunteers have rescued nearly 700,000 horseshoe crabs during 4,000 beach walks. Last year alone, despite the pandemic, they rescued more than 180,000.

Horseshoe crabs the past year have had an essential role in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Their blood contains a protein for detecting the presence of a bacterial toxin that can be fatal to people, so pharmaceutical companies use it to test vaccines and surgical implants. The past year, the blood was critical in ensuring the safety of COVID vaccines.