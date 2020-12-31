Our view: Holtec advancing clean nuclear energy despite NJ politics

So Murphy’s EDA withheld Holtec’s next tax credit payment, on dubious grounds that aren’t applied to companies connected to his political bosses. This has forced Holtec to sue to get New Jersey to live up to its agreement that brought the company to Camden.

Even Lacey Township had to be sued just to keep cleaning up the former Oyster Creek. The township had tried to deny the additional waste storage casks, demanding a timeline for the waste’s removal to a more permanent site.

Permanent nuclear waste storage, of course, has been blocked by politics at the national level. Same small-minded, science-ignoring approach, but with higher stakes.

The Yucca Mountain permanent site would have been approved in Nevada years ago were it not blocked by former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid.

Holtec has an application before the NRC to develop a mid-term storage facility in New Mexico. This would be much more secure than leaving the waste scattered around the country at former nuclear generating stations.

This month Murphy decided incentives for corporations are now good, signing into law a new program to provide up to $14 billion in tax breaks over seven years.

Let Holtec’s experience be a warning to companies considering the bait politicians must offer to make the state look even tolerable to business. New Jersey not only has the worst business tax and regulatory climate in the nation, it’s also run by self-serving and unreliable politicians.