Our view: Higher costs just start of trash disposal problems

The soaring cost of fuel for garbage trucks is a burden on the companies and public departments operating them, causing conflicts with their customers and beginning a realignment of the industry in South Jersey.

High gas prices were a factor in putting one small trash hauler out of business, Jones Farm and Sanitation of Cape May Court House. Company owner Richard Jones handled the closing very smoothly, giving his mainly Cape May City customers plenty of notice. At 71 and after more than half a century of driving garbage trucks, Jones said the physical demands were too much and it was time to retire. We join his customers in wishing him the most pleasant relief from his work life.

Elsewhere the changes aren’t going so smoothly, as rapidly rising gas prices and labor shortages have upended contracts in midstream.

Ocean City had to belatedly amend its budget recently to include more money to continue the pickup of its trash and recycling this summer by its provider, Gold Medal Environmental. The company, citing increased operational costs, also negotiated a sufficient increase to maintain service in West Wildwood and several other towns.

North Wildwood took a different tack, ending its contract with Gold Medal. Mayor Pat Rosenello said that after a brief period of adjustment for residents, a Cape May County company began work under a new contract and the service has been going well.

The next major challenge for solid waste disposal and recycling services will come later in the year, when local governments put out requests for bids from companies to cover their needs next year. On present trends those bids will be significantly higher and there may not be as many of them. In some areas around the country, towns are getting just one bid as they industry reacts to its worsening economic basis.

Even with all of this, another mountain to cross already looms on the horizon.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, the provider of these services in the county and to parts beyond, said recently that it will seek bids from others to possibly haul and dispose of solid waste in the county.

The ACUA said it wants to sound out the market and see what’s possible well ahead of closing its longtime and only landfill in Egg Harbor Township in 2027.

Landfills must meet strict environmental standards and be specifically designed and engineered. Their size and structure, although adaptable to a point for greater capacity, dictate an end to their useful lives. This big landfill by the Garden State Parkway can no longer be expanded. ACUA President Rick Dovey said, “We have been preparing for this and exploring opportunities for many years. This bid is the next prudent step.”

Among possible options for the ACUA are using landfills in Cumberland or Cape May counties, or ones more distant. Trash being heavy and bulky, transporting it further can lead to much higher disposal costs. And if other South Jersey landfills accept solid waste from Atlantic County, the increase would shorten their useful lives.

This aspect of the waste industry crisis will continue long after gasoline and diesel fuel prices have come back down (as they surely will eventually) and the job market cools enough to ease the spike in labor costs for waste hauling companies (no later than the next recession, which some economists predict will begin soon). Local governments will be hard pressed to find landfills big enough and near enough to avoid large cost increases for service to their residents and businesses.

New landfills are just about impossible to create in New Jersey, so this big problem looks to continue until a new and proven technology enables trash disposal without them.