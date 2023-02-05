A bill in the state Legislature to easily reduce food waste makes so much sense you have to wonder why the change wasn’t made long ago.

Updated labeling would make clearer when food is still safe to eat. That would cut down on people throwing out food because they’re worried it has spoiled to the point of possibly harming them.

People, businesses and institutions in New Jersey discard an estimated 3.3 billion pounds of food each year.

That’s more than a million and a half tons of food a year that isn’t feeding the starving or undernourished people on Earth, isn’t helping to keep food affordable, but is wasting resources to produce and requiring additional expense to get rid of it. And this is only in New Jersey.

Legislators gave a nod to these longstanding, powerfully urgent reasons to reduce food waste. But what prompted them to act was that rotting wasted food produces the greenhouse gas methane, theoretically enough in New Jersey to be the pollution equivalent of 1.4 million cars, according to environmental activists. Presented as fighting climate change, two food waste bills cleared the Senate Environment and Energy Committee last month and were sent to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Labeling is done voluntarily by the food industry, and often includes “use by,” “sell by” and “freeze by” dates. Except for infant formula, product dating is not required by federal regulations.

The labeling bill would still leave it to manufacturers whether to put dates on food, but if they do they must follow the labeling standards provided in the bill. That could include a “quality date” after which food may begin to deteriorate but is still acceptable for consumption, or a manufacturer’s “elevated-risk date” for consumption of foods needing safe handling to limit microorganisms or toxins. Quality dates would bear the uniform phrase “BEST if Used By” and elevated-risk dates would say “USE By.” Foods could be sold or donated after the quality date, but not after the elevated-risk date.

Milk products would have to use the quality date instead of the familiar “sell by” or “not to be sold after” dates.

The state Department of Health could designate additional foods subject to time/temperature safety controls, or exempt foods from the designation. The department would also conduct a public education campaign on the new labeling and how to use it to safely handle and waste less food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says that confusion over dates on food products results in throwing away a lot of wholesome food. “In an effort to reduce food waste, it is important that consumers understand that the dates applied to food are for quality and not for safety. Food products are safe to consume past the date on the label, and regardless of the date, consumers should evaluate the quality of the food product prior to its consumption.”

And yet the USDA has done little to help clarify the matter for consumers. We hope New Jersey can work up a labeling standard that sets an example for helping people make sensible and safe choices about the food they’ve purchased.

The other bill advancing in the state Senate would let schools accept and compost waste food from other schools without the need for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection. Turning unwanted food into compost for feeding plants is better for the environment than putting it in a landfill. A robust composting operation at a school could handle the discarded food from one or more other schools. A food waste study by Rutgers figured 15 schools in Paterson were generating 623,000 pounds of food waste a single year.

Many will remember parents calling their attention to the starving peoples of other nations as another reason to eat all of the food on their plate. Maybe today’s children are more likely to be motivated by the less urgent need of reducing the human contribution to warming the world.

State and federal regulators responsibly attentive to the public’s needs, though, long ago should have thought through how labeling affects food waste.

It shouldn’t have taken concern about the byproducts of decomposition in landfills to come up with labeling that enables consumers to save money by safely wasting as little food as possible.